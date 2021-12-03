Vincent Pinkney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Vincent Pinkney is the suspect accused of stabbing Davide Giri, a doctoral student at Columbia University, to death in New York City.

He is then accused of stabbing another man, and his lengthy criminal history is causing controversy.

His website reveals he was a promising scholar who already had multiple publications and projects to his name.

Manhattan’s Bourough President, Gale Brewer, wrote, “I have learned with profound sadness about the death of a young man, Davide Giri, a graduate student whose life was taken from us too soon. He was killed not far from where Tessa Majors was killed also. I thank the NYPD for their quick actions in apprehending a suspect.”

Tessa Majors was an 18-year-old talented freshman at Barnard College who was stabbed to death in Manhattan. A security guard found her, but it was too late.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Giri Was Stabbed as He Returned Home From Soccer Practice

Police still have #MorningsidePark closed after 30yo @Columbia student was fatally stabbed nearby. It’s the same park 18-year-old Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors was killed 2 years ago. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/Tw5deDHSWB — John Dias (@JohnBDias) December 3, 2021

According to the New York Times, Giri was stabbed to death near the Columbia University campus, about two blocks from his apartment.

Giri was heading home from a soccer practice around 11 p.m. He was stabbed “in the abdomen,” The Times reported.

The suspect then is accused of stabbing another person nearby, Robert Malastina, 27, wounding him. The Times reported that the 25-year-old suspect was arrested inside Central Park. He then tried to stab a third man who fought him off successfully, Daily News reported.

The New York Daily News reported that, according to witnesses, Giri was targeted randomly and for no reason.

2.Pinkey Is a ‘Known Gang Member’ on Parole

Vincent Pinkney, 25, allegedly stabbed an Italian tourist, 27, 15 minutes later just outside Central Park

He was arrested after police found him threatening another man, 29, inside the park with a large knife pic.twitter.com/k1SEcH1n6X — Space-reporter-news (@Spacereportern1) December 3, 2021

According to CBS Local, citing sources, the suspect is “25-year-old Vincent Pinkney, a known gang member with 16 prior arrests who was out on parole.”

The New York Daily News described Pinkney as being “on parole for a gang assault conviction and owner of a long rap sheet.” Daily News reported that he had a 2013 offense in which Pinkney and four men attacked the victim, leaving 25 stitches on his face and 20 staples to his head.

Giri’s accomplishments stand in stark contrast.

On his website, Giri revealed he was a Ph.D. Candidate in Computer Science.

“Ph.D. Candidate in Computer Science at Columbia University, part of the System-Level Design Group. Research interests include architectures and system-level design methodologies for heterogeneous system-on-chip, with particular focus on hardware accelerators,” he wrote.

He was also working on projects involving computer science and Harvard and Princeton Universities. His thesis was in “Agile Design and Integration of Accelerators in Heterogeneous SoC Architectures.” He was a teaching assistant and project mentor.

Giri’s Facebook page shows him hanging out with friends on a couch and at a pool. Little else is visible on his page.

3. Pinkney Is Accused of Being ‘Giddy’ as He Stabbed a Second Person

The New York Daily News described Pinkney as being “giddy.”

The newspaper cited as a witness as saying Pinkney “cried out in joy after the second Thursday night stabbing of a man walking along Columbus Ave. near W. 110th St.”

“He was ecstatic,” said a Columbia student who witnessed the second stabbing to Daily News.

Giri’s website explains that, before he was a graduate research assistant at Columbia University in New York, he worked as a test engineer for Fiat Chrysler Automotive in California and was a graduate researcher in Italy.

His website lists these jobs:

Jan 2016 – Present

Columbia University

Graduate Research Assistant

Department of Computer Science, System-Level Design Group

New York, NY, USA

May 2018 – Aug 2018

NVIDIA Research

Graduate Research Intern

ASIC/VLSI Research Group

Santa Clara, CA, USA

May 2015 – Dec 2015

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Test Engineer

Electrical and Electronics Validation Department

Torino, Italy

Jan 2014 – Dec 2014

Politecnico di Torino

Graduate Researcher

Department of Electronics and Telecommunications, VLSI Lab

Torino, Italy

Mar 2012 – Jul 2012

EnviSens Technologies

Firmware Design Intern

Chivasso, Italy

4. People Offered Tributes on Social Media to Giri, Who Was a Classical Pianist Who Played Competitive Soccer

Top class defender. Born in the Catenaccio Years, your left-foot and slide tackles made wonders. 💚🤍❤️ RIP our friend Davide 💚🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/WEQaya3nKO — NY INTERNATIONAL FC 🦁 (@NYIntFC) December 3, 2021

The New York Times reported that Giri “had played soccer competitively for more than two decades, including with an international club in New York,” and was a classical pianist.

NY International FC wrote, “You are a Legend, Davide. We Love You. We extend our deepest condolences to his family during this time.”

People are offering tributes to Giri on social media.

“First came the email to the Columbia University community early this morning. Now a television camera crew is stationed outside of the Amsterdam Avenue gate of the campus, across the street from our place. Another senseless killing. Instead of posting about his murder, I’m providing a link to Davide Giri’s personal page. I did not know him but I am thinking about who he was before he was violently robbed of his life,” a woman wrote.

Giri listed prominent awards on his website:

Fall 2018

Columbia University

Andrew P. Kosoresow Memorial Award for Excellence in Teaching and Service

New York, NY, USA

2013

Politecnico di Torino

Scholarship for the Top-UIC M.Sc. double degree program

Torino, Italy / Chicago, IL, USA

2010

Politecnico di Torino

Scholarship for the PoliTong B.Sc. double degree program

Torino, Italy / Milano, Italy / Shanghai, China

5. Columbia University Declared Itself ‘Deeply Saddened’

It has been one of the hardest days and I can't comprehend this news. Played with him at practice and we were doing so great. RIP man, I miss you. 🤌🏼 https://t.co/zqeCvp0Lbq — Corentin Claisse (@CocoClaisse) December 3, 2021

Columbia University released a statement about Giri’s murder.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Davide Giri, a Columbia Engineering graduate student, was killed in a violent attack near campus last night. A criminal investigation is ongoing and police have a suspect in custody. Little more is known at this time, but we will continue to share details here, including about gathering together as a community, as soon as we are able.”

