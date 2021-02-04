Two ‘Innocent Citizens Dead’ After Kewaskum, Wisconsin, Home Invasion: Cops

Two “innocent citizens” are dead after a dramatic and deadly sequence of events in the Town of Kewaskum, a rural area located in southeastern Wisconsin in northern Washington County, according to the Washington County Sheriff.

The suspect is also deceased, the sheriff said in a February 3, 2021, news release.

The names of the suspect and victims have not yet been released; the motive is also not clear. However, it all added up to a frightening chain of incidents in an area of the state that doesn’t see a lot of crime.

“It is a sad day for the citizens of Washington County,” wrote Sheriff Martin R. Schulteis.

“On behalf of the sheriff’s office, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families of this senseless crime. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to providing whatever resources are necessary to provide the families with as much information and closure as we possibly can. The names of the victims are not being released at this time to allow families ample time to grieve for their loss and make appropriate notifications.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Initial Release Characterized the Incident as a ‘Home Invasion’ in Which a Resident Reported a Suspect Was ‘Demanding the Keys to a Vehicle’

In their initial press release, the Sheriff’s Department revealed that, on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at approximately 2:50 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office “received a landline 911 phone call from a resident in the 8100 Block of Forest View Road in the Town of Kewaskum reporting a subject that forced his way into the residence demanding the keys to a vehicle.”

Deputies and an officer from the Kewaskum Police Department were subsequently dispatched to the scene.

“At approximately 2:56 p.m. a second 911 call from a neighboring residence reported hearing shots fired and observed an armed subject walking towards the caller’s residence,” authorities wrote.

You can listen to first scanner audio here. At about 25 minutes into this file, a dispatcher says that shots were fired and the suspect was walking north in the area. They said there were several traffic accidents in the area and the suspect was walking in the woods. They called for a captain at one point.

Here’s the next audio. In it, a dispatcher says shots were fired at a squad on scene, and law enforcement respond. The original call came to a house with an estimated value of more than $400,000 in a rural area. Later in the audio, dispatchers say they have shots fired “in the field.” A dispatcher says, “Use caution. There was shots fired at law enforcement.” The suspect was described as a male wearing a jacket and jeans with brown hair.

The sheriff added, “The Department of Criminal Investigations continues to run an independent investigation into the death of the suspect.”

The Second Victim Was Located After a Search of Nearby Properties in a ‘Complex Crime Scene,’ Authorities Said

As of 11 p.m. on February 3, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations remained in the area of “this complex crime scene that spans approximately .6 miles of Forestview Road in the Town of Kewaskum,” the sheriff wrote.

“During the initial response to this incident, tactical resources were dispatched to the area to locate the suspect. During that search of nearby properties, SWAT officers located one additional victim that died of an apparent gunshot wound,” according to the sheriff.

“This tragic incident has left two innocent citizens dead, at different residences, as well as the lone suspect,” the sheriff said.

The Suspect Was Discovered Dead of a Gunshot Wound

According to the release, upon deputies’ arrival at the scene, “there was an exchange of gunfire with the armed suspect, followed by the suspect fleeing on foot.”

A perimeter was established and a drone “located a subject matching the suspect’s description a short distance north of the deputy(s) initial encounter,” reads the release. “Officers approached and located the suspect deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. A firearm was also located near the decedent.”

Additional responding deputies “located a deceased subject outside the first 911 caller’s residence. A witness stated that the resident had been shot by the armed suspect prior to law enforcement’s arrival.”

READ NEXT: Biden’s Heartbreaking Words About Son Beau