How to Watch Boston Bruins Games Without Cable

The Boston Bruins no longer look like the team that reached the Stanley Cup Finals two years ago, but the high expectations remain the same.

In 2021-22, most Bruins games will be televised in local markets on NESN, while some games will be nationally televised on NHL Network (usually out of market only, but those will also be on NESN), TNT or ESPN.

Additionally, every out-of-market game (and some nationally broadcast games) will also stream on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season.

Whether you live in the Bruins market or somewhere else in the United States, here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch every Bruins game live online without cable in 2021-22:

If You’re in the Bruins Market

Note: A couple Bruins games this season will stream exclusively on ESPN+ nationally with no blackout for in-market viewers. The following options are for how to watch all other in-market games:

If You’re out of the Bruins Market

Bruins 2021-22 Season Preview

Boston went 33-16-7 last season and reached the second round of the playoffs before the New York Islanders beat them in six games.

Despite the success, the Bruins shook things up in the offseason. The Bruins traded Dan Vladar to Calgary and let a host of players sign elsewhere in free agency. Greg McKegg, Jarred Tinordi, Ondrej Kase, Jarsolav Halak, Nick Ritchie, and Sean Kuraly all signed with other NHL teams.

Bruins left wing Nick Foligno signed with the team after missing most of last season in Toronto due to injury. His last season of 60 or more games led to posting 31 points on 10 goals and 21 assists.

Foligno wanted to join the Bruins so much so that he passed on playing with his brother, Marcus, who plays for the Minnesota Wild.

“I’ve always made it known that I want to play with my brother,” Nick Folgino said according to the Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont. “But, just the fit here, and the timing, more or less, with what their team (Wild) is going through and where this team is trying to get to right now. It just lined up a little bit better for me.”

Boston also added additional firepower offense through free agency. Center Erik Haula, who had had 21 points for the Nashville Predators last season, signed with the Bruins. Right wing Tomas Nosek joined the Bruins after an 18-point season with a deep Vegas Golden Knights team.

“I didn’t know a lot (about Nosek) other than what Pete DeBoer told me in Vegas,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson. “But I can share the fact that he loved him as a player and a person and thought he’d really help any team he was on. That’s great to hear. We use that definition ‘hockey player’ but he seems like that guy. When his name is called, he’s going to go out and play and help the team win. I thought his numbers were very under-the-radar good last year.”

Leading scorer Brad Marchand returns. The Bruins left win led the team with 29 goals and 40 assists for 69 points.

Second-leading scorer and center Patrice Bergeron also returns. He tallied 23 goals and 25 assists for 48 points.

David Pastrnak, the third-leading scorer from last season, is also back. The Bruins right wing amassed 48 points with 20 goals and 28 assists.

Boston lost its fourth-leading scorer, David Krejci, to Czech Extraliga, the top league in the Czech Republic. Krejci leaves behind a void after totaling 44 points last season.

Goaltending faces a void with Tuukka Rask out with injury and remains an unrestricted free agent. The Bruins will look for Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark to get the job done.