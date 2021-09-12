How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs Games Without Cable

The Kansas City Chiefs take the field this season in quest of their third straight AFC Conference title and second Super Bowl trophy in three years.

In 2021, Chiefs games will be televised on CBS (10 games), Fox (3 games), NBC (3 games) or ESPN (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Chiefs game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Chiefs Market

Note: Any nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Chiefs Channels Included: Fox, Fox 4K, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of every Chiefs game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Chiefs games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games (not those on ESPN) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Chiefs Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: None

You can watch every Chiefs game with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN are included in every channel bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Chiefs games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Chiefs Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network

You can watch a live stream of every Chiefs game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Chiefs games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Chiefs Channels Included: Fox, ESPN (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network, NFL RedZone

You can watch a live stream of some Chiefs games (no CBS or NBC) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL RedZone, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Chiefs games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Chiefs Channels Included: Fox, NBC, ESPN (Fox and NBC are only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Extra” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of some Chiefs games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Blue” channel package (45+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, you’ll need to add the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $20 (Orange + Blue) or $35 (with Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Chiefs games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

If You’re out of the Chiefs Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Chiefs games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch Chiefs games live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Chiefs games live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Chiefs 2021 Season Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to end their 2021 season on the same stage in which their last two seasons have culminated, but with a better result than this past February.

The reigning two-time AFC Conference champions are seeking their third straight Super Bowl appearance and will be looking to avenge the sour ending they suffered to the 2020 season when they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV back in February.

The Chiefs executed a list of offseason moves to put together a brand new, fortified offensive line to protect their franchise quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who the Bucs made run for his professional life during the Super Bowl.

With Mahomes and his set of high-powered offensive weapons backed by a new line and a defense that returns a few key pieces from injury, the Chiefs look poised to make a run at solidifying their dynasty.

2020 Recap

The Chiefs finished the 2020 regular season with the best record in the league, 14-2. The top seed in the AFC squeaked by the Cleveland Browns, 22-17, in the divisional round and then ran past the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, in the conference championship game.

Mahomes, who threw for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2020, was banged up in the divisional round against the Browns when he suffered a concussion and a foot injury that ended up requiring offseason surgery.

The Chiefs went into Super Bowl LV looking for their second consecutive title but the Buccaneers dominated the contest, keeping the prolific Kansas City offense out of the endzone. Mahomes was run all over the field that night, as the Bucs exposed the Chiefs’ offensive line woes, hitting the quarterback eight times, recording three sacks and forcing him to run a remarkable 497 yards behind the line as he tried to escape pressure.

Offensive Outlook

The main focus of the Chiefs’ offseason was on improving the offensive line that let down Mahomes and co. during the Super Bowl. Kansas City will feature five new offensive linemen this season, including three rookies.

The Chiefs traded a first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. The two-time Pro Bowler will transition to left tackle in the final year of his contract. Joining Brown will be former Patriots guard Joe Thuney, who signed a five-year $80 million contract with the Chiefs.

Kansas City used two of their picks in the 2021 NFL Draft to bring on Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey and Tennessee guard Trey Smith. To add to the depth of the line, two linemen will be returning from 2020 COVID-19 opt-out seasons to compete for spots – 2019 starter Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and 2020 third-round draft pick Lucas Niang.

The bolstered line will look to give Mahomes ample time to find his two All-Pro weapons, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Both had banner seasons in 2020, with Kelce setting the single-season yardage record for a TE with 1,416 receiving yards, and Hill setting a career-high with 15 TDs and tying a career-best 87 catches.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will look to improve on his rookie season statistics of 1,100 all-purpose yards and five TDs.

Defensive Outlook

On the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs return a few players that were slowed by injuries during the 2020 season, including their leaders – defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end Frank Clark. Joining Jones and Clark on the line will be former Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in the offseason.

The Chiefs drafted linebacker Nick Bolton out of Missouri in the second round of this year’s draft. Bolton will slot in at weakside linebacker, with 2020 second-round selection Willie Gay Jr. shifting to strongside LB.

The Kansas City secondary will benefit from the return of 24-year-old cornerback Deandre Baker, who went down in the 2020 regular-season finale with a broken femur.

The heart of the Chiefs defense, three-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, returns following a Pro Bowl season in which he recorded six interceptions, 62 total tackles and a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Schedule