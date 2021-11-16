How to Watch Duke vs Gardner-Webb Basketball 2021

The No. 9 ranked Duke Blue Devils (3-0) host the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-2) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 16.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on ACC Network Extra, which can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network.

If you don’t have cable or a package that includes ACC Network, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Gardner-Webb vs Duke online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Gardner-Webb vs Duke live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch ACC Network Extra, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Gardner-Webb vs Duke live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Sling TV — you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network Extra, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Gardner-Webb vs Duke live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Gardner-Webb vs Duke live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Gardner-Webb vs Duke live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Gardner-Webb vs Duke Preview

The Blue Devils are fresh from a 67-56 win over Campbell on November 13. Forward Paolo Banchero led Duke in scoring and rebounding, netting 18 points and hauling in seven rebounds in the win. Banchero was one-year of four players averaging in double figures, and an early injury to a key player forced the Blue Devils to band together more than initially expected. Wendell Moore Jr., who exited the game early on with a knee injury, came back to score 15 points for the Blue Devils after giving them a bit of a scare.

Duke was up 33-29 at the half, and pulled away in the second quarter due to some stingy defense. “I thought the last 32 minutes we played great defense. In the second half we didn’t give up a backdoor or a 3,” Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the win, per 247 Sports, adding about his players:

“They’re good listeners. We always give them a little feedback from the night before. We spent over an hour [before the game] walking through their offense. They pay attention, they take notes. They’re learning to do that for every game. That’s one of the reasons we set it up this way. It’s like intense training. I’m pleased with them. We have a good group of kids. They want to do the right thing and they want to do it together.”

On the other side, the Runnin’ Bulldogs are coming off an 86-69 loss to No. 16 Arkansas. Lance Terry and Kareem Reid each had 16 points, and Julien Soumaoro led the way for Gardner-Webb with 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a tough Razorbacks team.

“Julien was great, and I thought he had a great mentality for the game,” Gardner-Webb head coach Tim Craft said after the loss, via 6 Park News. “He didn’t seem scared and he played with a lot of confidence. It was great to see him. It’s one of the positives you can take out of the game when a guy like him really builds some confidence for the future.”

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are shooting 41.6% from the floor and are averaging 63.5 points a game, but it’s on defense where things have been sketchy. Gardner-Webb is surrendering 75.0 points a game, and it has just six blocked shots through its first two games. They’ll be challenged in a big way on all fronts against this Duke squad.