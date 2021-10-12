How to Watch Kraken Games Without Cable

The Seattle Kraken are set to launch its inaugural season with a roster full of talent from the other 31 NHL teams.

In 2021-22, most Kraken games will be televised in local markets on ROOT Sports Northwest, while some games will be nationally televised on NHL Network (usually out of market only, but those will also be on ROOT), TNT or ESPN.

Additionally, every out-of-market game (and some nationally broadcast games) will also stream on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season.

Whether you live in the Kraken market or somewhere else in the United States, here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch every Kraken game live online without cable in 2021-22:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Kraken Market

Note: A couple Kraken games this season will stream exclusively on ESPN+ nationally with no blackout for in-market viewers (that includes the season opener, which is available on both ESPN and ESPN+ for everyone in the US). The following option is for how to watch all other in-market games:

This is currently the only streaming service that has ROOT Sports, but FuboTV will be adding it very soon

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, ROOT Sports (local markets) is in “Choice” and up, and NHL Network is in “Ultimate” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Kraken games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If You’re out of the Kraken Market

You can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NHL game (over 1,000 games total) on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv and is a must-have for any NHL fan in the United States:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+, which also includes about 75 exclusive national NHL games, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary in existence and additional original content (both video and written), costs $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year (or about seven cents per NHL game if you want to look at it that way).

If you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch every out-of-market Kraken game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Kraken Season Preview 2021-22

With the success of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights going to the Stanley Cup finals in its first year, what Seattle could do makes for an intriguing first season.

The Kraken took Matt Beniers, 18, with the second pick in the NHL Draft this summer, but he opted to play another season at Michigan. According to the Seattle Times’ Geoff Baker, Beniers could join the Kraken late in the season after the Wolverines are done or for training camp next fall.

Seattle picked up plenty of talent in the expansion draft, however, and could field a competitive team — especially on defense according to Pro Hockey Talk’s James O’Brien. The Kraken’s offense might not look like world beaters right now, but the team could find some ‘gems’ as the Golden Knights did, O’Brien wrote.

Goalie and Venzia Trophy finalist Philipp Grubauer gives the Kraken a strong start in net. He posted a 1.95 goals against average and a .922 save percentage while going 30-9-1 last season for the Colorado Avalanche. Seattle signed Grubauer in free agency.

Backup goalie Chris Driedger had a solid 2020-2021 campaign with the Florida Panthers, holding a .927 save percentage while going 14-6-3. He allowed 2.07 goals per game.

Seattle has solid defensemen to help Grubauer and Driedger succeed between the pipes in year one.

Former Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson has a career plus-minus score of 18. He’s an effective two-way defenseman, boasting 137 career points. Larsson tallied 10 points last season.

Jamie Oleksiak posted 14 points and had a plus-minus score of -3 with the Dallas Stars last season. Mark Giordano owns a career 101 plus-minus score in 15 seasons with the Calgary Flames before joining the Kraken.

Vince Dunn netted 20 points with the St. Louis Blues last season but had a -8 plus-minus score. He played for the Blues Stanley Cup title team in 2019.

Offensively, the Kraken might find some significant offense from left wing Jared McCann. He scored 14 goals and assisted on 18 for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 43 games played last season. The Penguins traded him to Toronto in the offseason, and the Kraken picked him up in the expansion draft.

Forward Morgan Geekie gives the Kraken a promising prospect on offense according to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika. Geekie posted 13 points in 38 career games with Carolina.

While the Kraken have viable talent, the points projection doesn’t match the Golden Knights on paper according to The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn. It doesn’t mean the Kraken can’t make the postseason — Luszczyszyn projects Seattle will make it — but odds of going all the way to the Cup finals “is quite small” as he put it.