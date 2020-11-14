WATCH: Video of Freedom Plaza Suggests Low Turnout for Million MAGA March

In the hours leading up to the #MillionMAGAMarch, only a small handful of pro-Trump protestors had arrived at Freedom Plaza in D.C. Videos of the apparent low turnout are spreading on Twitter.

The Million MAGA March is supposed to officially begin at noon, eastern time, in Freedom Plaza. As the videos show below, there were only a couple hundred people at the most who had arrived at Freedom Plaza by 10 a.m., local time.

The Million MAGA March has also been referenced as Stop the Steal and March for Trump. According to USA Today, there are over 24 Facebook groups using one of those names by Saturday. Many of those groups are set to private, or send you to EventBrite links that are no longer available.

A counter-protest is also expected to take place on Saturday.

#MarchForTrump in Freedom Plaza! I didn’t do an exact count but ummm, I feel y’all might be a little under your goal of a million people 😂 maybe I’m wrong, will someone do a hand recount? #MillionMAGAMarch #StopTheSteaI #MillionsMAGAMarch #MillionMAGAMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/ywTmBU1h8V — Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) November 14, 2020

The video above shows just how many people have arrived at the official location for the Million MAGA March. “I didn’t do an exact count but ummm, I feel y’all might be a little under your goal of a million people 😂,” one person tweeted. “maybe I’m wrong, will someone do a hand recount?”

Another video taken around the same time as the first one showed a slightly larger crowd starting to come together under a Trump flag.

“I’ve seen bigger crowds of skateboarders smoking blunts and filming skate videos at Freedom Plaza,” one person tweeted in response to videos of the crowd.

Another tweet claimed to show “thousands” of Trump supporters driving towards D.C. on Saturday morning. Even if thousands do appear, though, that doesn’t mean the crowd size will come close to approaching the “million” mark they seem to desire.

At around 10:15, Trump’s motorcade drove past the plaza, and the hundreds of Trump supporters present cheered as he passed. Mark Knoller, CBS News’ White House Correspondent, tweeted, “Press pool reports Pres Trump drove through Freedom Plaza, where supporters are gathering for MAGA march and rally today. They chanted ‘USA, USA’ as he drove by, waving.”

Trump coming through right now DC!!!! Freedom Plaza pic.twitter.com/7mlF61I5EG — Nate McFlurry (@McflurryNate) November 14, 2020

This is a developing post and will be updated.