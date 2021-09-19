Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia Live in US

Valencia will face Real Madrid over at Mestalla in Valencia, Spain in one of the marquee matchups of Round 5 as the top two teams in the La Liga face off.

Valencia vs Real Madrid Preview

Even though it is early in the season, very few would have expected Los Ché to be fighting for the top spot in the the league table. The home side finds itself in the middle of an administrative situation at the highest level and the ownership group led by Peter Lim saw the fans be a bit more distanced from the club. Despite all that, Pepe Bordalás was capable of getting this time off to a good start and they now face their biggest challenge of this early portion of the campaign.

Valencia are coming off a big 4-1 on the road against Osasuna over at El Sadar. For Valencia, this was their first league win away from home since they defeated Real Valladolid back on January 10. Yet that was not the main storyline of the encounter. La Liga denounced the incidents in that match where home fans were insulting the Valencia boss.

The Merengues will have some doubts coming into this match after earning a hard-fought last-minute win at the Giuseppe Meazza against Inter in their Champions League group stage opener. Ferland Mendy and Toni Kroos are still doubtful while Gareth Bale and Marcelo will remain out due to injury. Due to the absences they have at left back, Carlo Ancelotti will most likely use Real Madrid Castilla player Miguel Gutiérrez. The 20-year-old left a good impression so far in his two previous appearances in league play, although he was excluded. Karim Benzema, who is recovering from COVID-19, will also likely miss, and Eden Hazard will either sit or see limited minutes, as he’s just been cleared to play after injury. Dani Ceballos will also be out for this match, the club announced.

Ancelotti was asked after the Inter match why Gutiérrez and Hazard did not play, the latter warming up for a good portion of the second half and his response was one that would be merited given how tight the match was.

“I thought about putting him in for the second half, but since Inter closed the middle down very well, I decided to bring in a wide player like Rodrygo and Vinicius to attack from that sector,” he said.

In the end, Ancelotti’s decision paid as Rodrygo scored the game-winning in the 89th minute.

Valencia will be without Russian international Denis Cheryshev after suffering a sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his left knee. He will be out of action for multiple weeks and it will be a significant blow for his team after the start of season he had. It is speculated that either Dimitri Foulquier or Yunus Musah would end up being his replacement.

The match will pit feature two of the stars that have emerged in the early stages of this season in Portuguese attacker Gonçalo Guedes and Brazilian international Vinicius, Jr. Both players were catalysts in their respective teams attacks and have truly emerged as key protagonists this season should they continue to grow into the potential that many thought they had.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Valencia possible starting lineup: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Thierry Correia, Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, José Gayá, Hugo Guillamón, Daniel Wass, Carlos Soler, Yunus Musah; Gonçalo Guedes, Maxi Gómez

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Thibaut Coutois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, David Alaba, Miguel Gutiérrez; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 162 Valencia Wins: 43 (200 goals) Real Madrid Wins: 84 (300 goals) Draws: 35