WATCH: Trump’s Surprise 60-Second Press Briefing Baffles Reporters

Donald Trump announced he would be giving a surprise press conference from James Brady Briefing Room on November 24. According to numerous reporters, including Politico’s Meredith McGraw and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, there were only given a 2-minute heads up before the press conference started at 12:30 p.m. ET.

During the notably short briefing on Tuesday, Trump praised the recent spike in the stock market and the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine.

“I just want to congratulate everybody,” Trump says. “The stock market Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 30,000, which is the highest in history. We’ve never broken 30,000 and that’s despite everything that’s taken place with the pandemic.”

With Vice President Mike Pence standing by his side, “I’m very thrilled with what’s happened with the vaccine front,” Trump continued. “That’s been absolutely incredible. Nothing like that has ever happened medically.”

Pres. Trump took to the briefing room for one minute to praise the stock market and left without taking questions: "I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 30,000, which is the highest in history." pic.twitter.com/z1KPwStbVe — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 24, 2020

“I think people are acknowledging that’s having a big effect but the stock market just broken 30,000 — never been broken that number. That’s a sacred number 30,000 — nobody thought they’d ever see it. That’s the ninth time since the beginning of 2020. And it’s the 48th time that we’ve broken records in, during the Trump administration.”

“And I just want to congratulate all the people within the administration that work so hard,” Trump continues. “And most importantly, I want to congratulate the people of our country because there are no people like you. Thank you very much.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta Described Trump’s Presser as ‘The Weirdest’ Thing He’s Ever Seen ‘in The White House Briefing Room’

“It’s hard to put the cereal back in the box after you have gone cuckoo-for-cocoa-pops…” @Acosta @CNN describes President Trump strange visit to the White House briefing to take credit for the stock market doing great today. pic.twitter.com/tbymJTJPQG — Rebecca Aguilar (@RebeccaAguilar) November 24, 2020

Following the brief speech, CNN’s Jim Acosta describes Trump’s presser as “the strangest, weirdest thing I’ve ever seen in The White House briefing room,” and the chaos of how White House staffers shouting at reporters to get into the briefing room on such short notice.

“He wanted to walk into the briefing room before we were in our seats,” Acosta notes, a major shift from the normal procedure of White House press briefings where the president enters after all media is set up and seated.

Bloomberg’s Jordan Fabian tweeted that Trump’s presser today was “one of the stranger presidential briefing room appearances,” he’s ever seen. “He did not speak about the presidential transition or any plans to concede.”

Daniel W. Drezner, a contributor to The Washington Post tweeted, “I swear to f****** God Trump came into the White House press room to announce that the Dow Jones had risen above 30,000. He spoke for maybe a minute and then left without taking questions. What a clown show.”

Trump Has Refused to Take Reporters’ Questions Since Election Day

President Trump just came to the briefing room. He highlighted the Dow cracking 30,000 and progress toward coronavirus vaccines, then congratulated "the people of the country" and left. He spoke for less than two minutes and took no questions. Via @Jordanfabian — Alex Wayne (@aawayne) November 24, 2020

Trump did not take questions after his surprise press conference on Tuesday, and while Pence was also present, he did not speak. Without taking the time to take reporters’ questions, something he has refused to do since Election Day, according to CNN’s Betsy Klein, political journalists expressed their confusion on Twitter as to why today’s presser took place at all.

Trump held a stock market briefing that lasted about 3 minutes, took no questions and walked away. Why do the press even go? — NEWSNOTES💙 (@ReportsDaNews) November 24, 2020

It's been three weeks since President Trump took a question from reporters. He just abruptly appeared in the briefing room to tout the Dow passing the 30,000 milestone for the first time, then left. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 24, 2020

PBS NewsHour host Yamiche Alcindor tweeted, Very, very odd. Just as quickly as President Trump came into the briefing room, he left without taking questions and after praising his administration’s work. He spoke briefly about the stock market gains and the COVID vaccine.”

Alcindor then tweeted, “Pres Trump hasn’t taken a Q from reporters in about three weeks — ever since he became the projected loser of the 2020 election. Yet, there are so many questions including the key one: -Why won’t you concede this election and stop undermining the integrity of U.S. democracy?”

