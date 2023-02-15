WATCH: Wauwatosa School Fight Video Involving Parent

A fight between a parent and students broke out in the hallway of Wauwatosa East High School on February 14, 2023, and was captured on video, according to a radio news anchor for 620 WTMJJ.

Radio news anchor Vince Vitrano shared the video to his Facebook and Twitter pages. You can watch it later in this story, but be aware that it’s disturbing and graphic.

He wrote that the fight included a parent. “Students tangle with adult parent. 3 arrested by Tosa PD,” Vitrano’s post read. Heavy has reached out to Wauwatosa Police for additional details.

Wauwatosa is a suburb located adjacent to the City of Milwaukee in Wisconsin.

In September 2022, two fights at Wauwatosa West High School caused concern, according to CBS 58.

The Video Shows Multiple People Fighting

Vitrano wrote on Twitter that the fight occurred on February 14, 2023.

Vitrano also shared the video on Twitter. “BREAKING: confirming this video is a fight involving an adult parent and students in the halls of my alma mater Wauwatosa East High school yesterday. Three people arrested by Tosa PD. @620wtmj,” he wrote with the tweet.

A story on 620 WTMJ reported that the fight “resulted in three arrests,” citing a letter “sent to parents by principal Nick Hughes.”

The Hughes letter said the following, in part, according to the radio station:

During the incident, a disruptive student was restrained by the Wauwatosa Police Department for refusing to follow instructions. As this student was being detained, a school administrator was shoved by the parent of the student in police custody. At this time, three arrests have been made by the Wauwatosa Police Department as a result of this incident.

The article says the principal called the actions “unacceptable.”

Heavy has reached out to the Wauwatosa School District for the letter, for comment, and for behavioral and fight data.

The School District Promises to Send Communication to Families ‘Each Time a Physical Altercation Took Place on School Property’

The Wauwatosa School District has posted a lengthy statement called, “A Message Regarding Safety, Discipline + Communication in the Wauwatosa School District” to its website.

It reads in part,

As a District, we recognize that the physical and emotional safety of students and staff is absolutely critical to ensuring a productive learning environment. Unfortunately, over the past 18 months, we have seen an increase in physical altercations between students – particularly in our middle and high schools. In nearly all cases, these incidents begin as conflict between individuals or groups over social media that escalate to students confronting one another at school. This finding is important, as it has provided District and building administrators with the information necessary to develop and implement systems and strategies to directly address a catalyst to the challenging behaviors we see exhibited by a handful of students in our schools. Last school year, in the spirit of increased transparency, the District began the practice of sending communication to families each time a physical altercation took place on school property. Due to student privacy laws, we have often been unable to share as much information as our community has desired. Unfortunately, this has led to an inaccurate perception that our schools are unsafe and that the Wauwatosa School District has actively attempted to hide information from the community.

