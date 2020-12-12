What & Where Is Woodvale? Everything We Know About Taylor Swift’s Hidden Easter Egg

Woodvale is the word at the center of a huge rumor in the Taylor Swift universe. Fans think Swift is going to drop a third “Folklore” album, after “Folklore” and “Evermore,” and that the third volume will be titled “Woodvale.”

Not long after Swift surprise-dropped “Folklore” earlier this year, fans noticed a single word was written in white and barely perceptible in one of Swift’s announcement photos. That word is “Woodvale.” Fans thought, at first, that “Woodvale” would be the name of a track on Swift’s album “Evermore,” but it wasn’t mentioned once.

It’s possible that Swift planted it there with plans for a song or an album named that eventually changed, but Swift doesn’t tend to make mistakes with hidden Easter eggs for her fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

LOOK: Swift Photo Includes Hidden Word ‘Woodvale’

woodvale will be the third #TaylorSwift album which will come out in the spring and it’ll be like a trilogy- woodvale, evermore & folklore pic.twitter.com/HSlGGR0tIi — laurr✨ (@user8283278282) December 10, 2020

It might be difficult to see the hidden word in the image above at first glance, but if you zoom and look hard, you can see it in the top right corner.

Woodvale also has significant meaning as a location for Swift. Some fans think it’s the name of a street in London that has sentimental importance for Swift and her boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn. That’s not confirmed, but what is a fact is that Woodvale is connected to the Lakes District in the UK, which Swift sings about in “Folklore.” In her bonus track “The Lakes,” Swift talks about going to live in the district, which is famous for the poets who moved and lived there.

One Swiftie wrote, “GUYS there’s a bungalow in the Lakes District, near Windermere, called Woodvale that recently sold 👀👀👀”

It’s true that a bungalow in the Lakes District National Park was recently sold. The advertisement for the house shows “Woodvale” on the iron gates that protect the four bedroom home.

Swift Has Not Publicly Confirmed a Third “Folklore” Album, But She Surprise Announced the First Two

omg woodvale is literally a property in THE LAKES DISTRICT near LAKE WINDERMERE and IT HAS BEEN SOLD??? TAYLOR I SEE YOU!! #folklore #evermorealbum #woodvale #ts10 pic.twitter.com/di98cEWDjG — ender07 (@poetswenttodie7) December 11, 2020

Swift has given no indication that “Woodvale” has ties to a third “Folklore” album, nor has she even hinted directly at a third album coming in the set. In a YouTube chat with fans leading up to the premiere of the “Willow” music video, Swift did talk about “Folklore” and “Evermore” as a “collective body of work.”

“I wanted Evermore to represent fall & winter while Folklore represents spring & summer,” she explained. “I’ve always wanted to do a 2 part anthology that’s a collective body of work and it just kind of happened naturally.”

Some fans have used this quote to disprove the likelihood of a third “Folklore” album, seeing as how all of the seasons are technically, in Swift’s mind, already taken up with the first two.