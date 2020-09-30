Who Is Older: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are facing off for the first time in the 2020 Presidential Debate tonight. But which candidate is older: Donald Trump or Joe Biden? They seem to be pretty close in age to each other, and in fact they are. They’re separated in age by just about three years.

Joe Biden Was Born in 1942 & Is Older than Trump

Joe Biden was born on November 20, 1942. That makes him 77 years old and turning 78 shortly after the presidential election.

Biden’s pretty active for his age.

Trump Was Born in 1946 & Is Younger than Biden

Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946. He’s 74 years old, so he’s younger than Biden by about three years.

What about Hillary Clinton? Clinton was born on October 26, 1947. That makes her 72 years old. She’s the youngest of the group. But she’s one year older than Elizabeth Warren, who was born on June 22, 1949 and is 71 years old. Warren made a comment during one of the Democratic debates in December that she would be the youngest woman ever nominated if she got the Democratic nomination, referencing that she was younger than Clinton.

Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, was born on September 8, 1941. That makes him 79 years old and the oldest out of Trump, Biden, and Clinton.

Kamala Harris Is Younger than Mike Pence

In case you’re wondering, Kamala Harris is younger than Mike Pence. She was born on October 20, 1964 and is 55 — turning 56 in just a few weeks. Mike Pence was born on June 7, 1959, which makes him 61 years old. They’re close in age, but Pence is still a good five years older than Harris.

Trump & Biden Might Be ‘Super Agers’

Forbes reported that both Biden and Trump are likely to be in good health during their term if either is elected, positing that both might be “super agers.” The term refers to men who live significantly longer than other men in their peer demographic group, according to the Journal of Active Aging.

The doctors who wrote the report said that Trump and Biden both came from families with longevity, which might allow both men to maintain high mental and physical functioning much longer than average.

Interestingly, Forbes reported that Biden was expected to outlive Trump according to the paper. He had a projected lifespan of 96.8 years compared to Trump’s of 88.6 years. One of the main differences, Forbes noted, was Trump’s obesity compares to Biden’s health for a man his age.

What’s Next on the Debate Schedule After Tonight?

After tonight, the vice presidential debate is next on Wednesday, October 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The moderator for this debate will be Susan Page of USA Today.

Then on Thursday, October 15 is the second presidential debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. The moderator for this debate will be Steve Scully of C-SPAN. This debate will be in a town hall type format.

The third presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The moderator for this debate will be Kristen Welker of NBC.

Each debate will be 90 minutes long without commercial interruption.

Although Trump once said he would agree to debate Biden on Joe Rogan’s show too, this does not appear to be occurring.

