How Many Attended the Women’s March 2021? See Crowd Photos in D.C., Texas & More

Women’s March events took place all across the country on Saturday, October 2, 2021. While the focal event was in Washington, D.C., other events took place in Texas, California, and more. The protests were dubbed “Rally for Abortion Justice.” Learn more about how many people attended and see crowd photos below.

About 5,000 to 10,000 People Marched in Washington, D.C.

The rallies across the world were organized in response to the new abortion law in Texas that has been in effect since September 1. The law bans abortions around six weeks in the pregnancy, once a heartbeat can be detected, ABC 7 reported. The law also makes no exceptions for rape or incest, with narrow exceptions for health concerns only if it leads to “substantial or irreversible” bodily impairment, The New York Times reported.

In addition, the law created a bounty of sorts that allows plaintiffs with no connection to the patient in any way to still sue anyone who “aids and abets” an abortion and possibly recover as much as $10,000.

ABC 7 reported that 10,000 women participated in the rally in Washington, D.C. The New York Post reported that organizers had estimated the crowd at 5,000 people.

Alejandro Alvarez of WTOP tweeted videos and photos from the rally.

Circling around D.C.’s Freedom Plaza where the Women’s March’s abortion rights rally just got started. Crowds building across the plaza and both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue around it. They’ll be marching soon past the Capitol to the high court. pic.twitter.com/VdKT5m5mUy — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) October 2, 2021

Alvarez wrote on Twitter: “Thousands are streaming down Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues on their way to the Supreme Court, with yells of ‘vote them out’ and ‘keep your laws off my body’ echoing from the Capitol building back toward Freedom Plaza.”

This next video was taken as the crowd marched past the Senate offices.

Heather Graf of 7 News DC tweeted this photo about an hour into the Women’s March in D.C.

We’re about an hour into the Women’s March ‘Rally For Abortion Justice’.

From here, organizers will lead the crowd in a march to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/cU8Inqou56 — Heather Graf (@Heather7News) October 2, 2021

Graf shared this photo of the crowd as the march was at Constitution and New Jersey Avenue.

The crowd just reached the top of the hill near Constitution and New Jersey Avenue. pic.twitter.com/zRghUgAhlD — Heather Graf (@Heather7News) October 2, 2021

Here’s an overhead view of the march as it was on Freedom Plaza, shared by Gary Grumbach of NBC News.

The Washington DC Women’s March is well underway on Freedom Plaza. They’ll be marching down Pennsylvania Ave towards the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/zogbdMbiWp — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) October 2, 2021

625 Rallies Were Held in All 50 States with 70,000 to 120,000 Attending Across the Country

More than 625 rallies were held in all 50 states in addition to the main rally in Washington, D.C., ABC 7 reported. At first, 70,000 were estimated to attend, but that number was later raised to an estimated 120,000 people across the country. The photo above is from a protest in Georgia.

All 50 states.

120+ partners.

650 marches.

120,000 people. Anti-abortion lawmakers, take note. We're coming together and declaring: no one is coming after our reproductive freedom. #RallyForAbortionJustice — Rachel O’Leary Carmona (@RachCarmona) October 2, 2021

Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, tweeted that an estimated 120,000 people attending the marches nationwide. This was repeated at the Women’s March’s official Twitter account.

We agree with @chelseahandler: *every* person should be standing up for abortion rights, and we're so honored to have over 120,000 of you alongside us in this fight. #RallyForAbortionJustice pic.twitter.com/PuDPSQyMMi — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 2, 2021

Austin was one of the other focal points of the marches. This is a view of the crowd during the rally.

A 360 view of the crowd at the abortion rights rally in Austin, as @jasminefor100 speaks #WomensMarch2021 #txlege pic.twitter.com/UT4JH5WONP — Ed Espinoza (@EdEspinoza) October 2, 2021

Lauren Leader of All In Together estimated 25,000 were in Austin. This number has not been confirmed, however. Daily Mail reported that “more than 1,000 protesters” gathered in Austin.

Estimated 25k at the #WomensMarch2021 Austin. Fired up crowd. pic.twitter.com/uZNYcIWiJT — Lauren Leader (@laurenleaderAIT) October 2, 2021

The photo below is from Austin, Texas.

Here’s a view of the march in San Francisco.

Huuuuuuuuuuuuge turnout at #MarchForReproductiveRights in San Francisco! This is only part of the crowd🔥✊💪❤️🔥 We’re marching down Market St to Embarcadero Plaza. Join us! 🌟#MarchForReproductiveJustice #MarchForOurRights #AbortionIsHealthcare #WomensMarch2021 pic.twitter.com/it5QnDtdaV — Alyssa Kang (@1alyssakang) October 2, 2021

Next is a photo of the crowd in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Lisa Gerrish wrote on Twitter: “A huge crowd in Portsmouth NH today for the #WomensMarch2021 Police had to close the streets to let us march!”

A huge crowd in Portsmouth NH today for the #WomensMarch2021 Police had to close the streets to let us march! pic.twitter.com/CtBrEN6dVj — Lisa Gerrish 🌊🌊🌊 (@GerrishLisa) October 2, 2021

The photo below is from Los Angeles.

Tia on Twitter shared a photo of the crowd in Orlando.

Heather Golden tweeted photos from Houston’s march in Texas.

Nice crowd at the #WomensMarch2021 in Houston this morning! pic.twitter.com/7vbL6PvPLw — Heather Golden (@HeatherSGolden) October 2, 2021

Payton May of OKC Fox said about 500 were in Oklahoma.

Here’s a look at some of the crowd. Organizers tell me around 500 people RSVP’d to the event. #WomensMarch2021 @OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/VMHYgOoiXz — Payton May (@paytonnmay) October 2, 2021

