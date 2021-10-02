How Many Attended the Women’s March 2021? See Crowd Photos in D.C., Texas & More

Women’s March events took place all across the country on Saturday, October 2, 2021. While the focal event was in Washington, D.C., other events took place in Texas, California, and more. The protests were dubbed “Rally for Abortion Justice.” Learn more about how many people attended and see crowd photos below.
About 5,000 to 10,000 People Marched in Washington, D.C.
The rallies across the world were organized in response to the new abortion law in Texas that has been in effect since September 1. The law bans abortions around six weeks in the pregnancy, once a heartbeat can be detected, ABC 7 reported. The law also makes no exceptions for rape or incest, with narrow exceptions for health concerns only if it leads to “substantial or irreversible” bodily impairment, The New York Times reported.
In addition, the law created a bounty of sorts that allows plaintiffs with no connection to the patient in any way to still sue anyone who “aids and abets” an abortion and possibly recover as much as $10,000.
ABC 7 reported that 10,000 women participated in the rally in Washington, D.C. The New York Post reported that organizers had estimated the crowd at 5,000 people.
Alejandro Alvarez of WTOP tweeted videos and photos from the rally.
Alvarez wrote on Twitter: “Thousands are streaming down Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues on their way to the Supreme Court, with yells of ‘vote them out’ and ‘keep your laws off my body’ echoing from the Capitol building back toward Freedom Plaza.”
This next video was taken as the crowd marched past the Senate offices.
Heather Graf of 7 News DC tweeted this photo about an hour into the Women’s March in D.C.
Graf shared this photo of the crowd as the march was at Constitution and New Jersey Avenue.
Here’s an overhead view of the march as it was on Freedom Plaza, shared by Gary Grumbach of NBC News.
625 Rallies Were Held in All 50 States with 70,000 to 120,000 Attending Across the Country
More than 625 rallies were held in all 50 states in addition to the main rally in Washington, D.C., ABC 7 reported. At first, 70,000 were estimated to attend, but that number was later raised to an estimated 120,000 people across the country. The photo above is from a protest in Georgia.
Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, tweeted that an estimated 120,000 people attending the marches nationwide. This was repeated at the Women’s March’s official Twitter account.
Austin was one of the other focal points of the marches. This is a view of the crowd during the rally.
Lauren Leader of All In Together estimated 25,000 were in Austin. This number has not been confirmed, however. Daily Mail reported that “more than 1,000 protesters” gathered in Austin.
The photo below is from Austin, Texas.
Here’s a view of the march in San Francisco.
Next is a photo of the crowd in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Lisa Gerrish wrote on Twitter: “A huge crowd in Portsmouth NH today for the #WomensMarch2021 Police had to close the streets to let us march!”
The photo below is from Los Angeles.
Tia on Twitter shared a photo of the crowd in Orlando.
Heather Golden tweeted photos from Houston’s march in Texas.
Payton May of OKC Fox said about 500 were in Oklahoma.
