Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves Amid MLB Playoffs

While the Atlanta Braves are no longer in the MLB playoffs, that doesn’t mean their front office gets to take a break.

About a week after Atlanta was eliminated by the Dodgers in the NLDS, 2 more roster moves regarding the Braves popped up on the transactions tracker.

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Braves Announce Roster News on Brett Wisely, DeShawn Keirsey Jr.

MLB.com wrote (on 10/15):

“Atlanta Braves selected the contract of 2B Brett Wisely from Gwinnett Stripers.”

“Atlanta Braves sent CF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. outright to Gwinnett Stripers.”

Wisely is an MLB veteran of three seasons.

He did not appear in a game for the Braves in 2026 and spent the entire year in the minors. It’s purely a roster shuffle move from the Braves’ front office.

Across three big-league seasons, Wisely has played a total of 168 games, and over 426 total at-bats, he’s carried a batting average of .214 with an OPS+ of 66.

With the Atlanta Braves, Wisely has recorded just six at-bats, and he does not have a hit.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about Keirsey Jr.):

“Keirsey has lost his spot on Atlanta’s 40-man roster heading into the winter. The speedy Keirsey will remain in the organization as outfield depth. He’s managed a lowly .357 OPS in 107 plate appearances at the big-league level.”

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What Do Roster Moves Mean for Atlanta Braves

These are very minute roster decisions made by the Atlanta Braves, and likely won’t have much impact on the 2027 club.

Keirsey Jr. and Brett Wisely have been strong organizational depth pieces for Atlanta, but due to their lack of production at the plate at the MLB level, it’s hard to imagine either seeing real time with the Braves in 2027.

As for other Braves roster news: Atlanta outrighted Luke Williams to Gwinnett as well in the last few days, and once the MLB season is officially over, be on the lookout for other small transactions to take place in the future.

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