Ronald Acuña Jr. Reacts to Braves’ Chris Sale Decision Amid Dodgers Series

The Atlanta Braves are down 0-1 in the National League Division Series after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the first game 5-3 at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday. The game will be played at Dodger Stadium.

Left-hander Ray Kerr will start for the Braves on Sunday. Kerr threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman asked Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. about the Braves’ decision to not start ace Chris Sale in Game 2.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Honest Chris Sale Statement Before Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 2

From Bowman on X:

Ronald Acuña Jr. paused and took a breath before providing this response

Q. When did you learn that Chris Sale is not starting tonight, and what was your reaction?

Ronald Acuña Jr.: I don’t know what I’m going to say about this because I can’t control that. I can control what I can control. So today we go out and try to win. I’m doing my best, my team too, and we’ll see what happens today.

Sale would’ve been pitching on short rest if the Braves elected to start him Sunday.

He pitched Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday, allowing three runs while striking out nine over 6 1/3 innings. He also pitched in the Wild Card Series finale on Thursday, throwing 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Sale went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 200 strikeouts over 162 2/3 innings during the regular season.

If it weren’t for Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski, Sale would have a decent shot at winning the NL Cy Young Award.

Looking at Brewers-Dodgers NLDS Game 2

Here is the Braves’ lineup for today:

Here is the Braves’ lineup:

Here is the Dodgers’ lineup:

Veteran southpaw Blake Snell will start for the Dodgers today.

The 33-year-old went 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 55 strikeouts over 42 2/3 innings during the regular season.