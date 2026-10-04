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Ronald Acuña Jr. Reacts to Braves’ Chris Sale Decision Amid Dodgers Series

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts prior to game three of the National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are down 0-1 in the National League Division Series after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the first game 5-3 at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday. The game will be played at Dodger Stadium.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Teoscar Hernández #37 and Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after a 2-run home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Left-hander Ray Kerr will start for the Braves on Sunday. Kerr threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman asked Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. about the Braves’ decision to not start ace Chris Sale in Game 2.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Honest Chris Sale Statement Before Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 2

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

From Bowman on X:

Ronald Acuña Jr. paused and took a breath before providing this response

Q. When did you learn that Chris Sale is not starting tonight, and what was your reaction?

Ronald Acuña Jr.: I don’t know what I’m going to say about this because I can’t control that. I can control what I can control. So today we go out and try to win. I’m doing my best, my team too, and we’ll see what happens today.

Sale would’ve been pitching on short rest if the Braves elected to start him Sunday.

He pitched Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday, allowing three runs while striking out nine over 6 1/3 innings. He also pitched in the Wild Card Series finale on Thursday, throwing 1 1/3 innings of relief.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sale went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 200 strikeouts over 162 2/3 innings during the regular season.

If it weren’t for Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski, Sale would have a decent shot at winning the NL Cy Young Award.

Looking at Brewers-Dodgers NLDS Game 2

Here is the Braves’ lineup for today:

Here is the Braves’ lineup:

  1. Drake Baldwin C
  2. Ronald Acuña Jr. RF
  3. Matt Olson 1B
  4. Ozzie Albies 2B
  5. Michael Harris II CF
  6. Mauricio Dubón SS
  7. Sean Murphy DH
  8. Austin Riley 3B
  9. Lane Thomas LF

Here is the Dodgers’ lineup:

  1. Mookie Betts SS
  2. Shohei Ohtani DH
  3. Will Smith C
  4. Freddie Freeman 1B
  5. Teoscar Hernandez LF
  6. Kyle Tucker RF
  7. Andy Pages CF
  8. Miguel Rojas 3B
  9. Tommy Edman 2B

Veteran southpaw Blake Snell will start for the Dodgers today.

The 33-year-old went 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 55 strikeouts over 42 2/3 innings during the regular season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Ronald Acuña Jr. Reacts to Braves’ Chris Sale Decision Amid Dodgers Series

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