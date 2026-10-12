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Atlanta Braves Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt 5-Word Post After Season

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Ray Kerr #62 of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd while walking to the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last week, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS (at home).

They lost the final game by a score of 4-1.

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt 5-Word Post

GettyRay Kerr #62 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After their season came to an end, Ray Kerr sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “What a Year to remember!!! 🙏🏽🔥”

Comments On His Post

GettyRay Kerr #62 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Grant Holmes: “Ray Ray 🔥”

JR Ritchie: “Goat”

A.J. Minter: “Just the start, keep going 👊🏻”

GettyOzzie Albies #1 and Ray Kerr #62 of the Atlanta Braves speak to the media after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@shannonkellyjr15: “Proud of you man🙏🏿 Keep going!”

@alexbentley: “Just the beginning📈”

Brewer Hicklen: “You’re a beast!!”

Juan Soto, Andruw Jones, Ryan Weathers and Mike Yastrzemski were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Kerr

GettyRay Kerr #58 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Travis d’Arnaud #16 after their 5-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kerr has spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

He played two seasons for the San Diego Padres before joining the Braves (in 2024).

After being out of the MLB in 2025, Kerr made his return this year.

Front Office Sports wrote (on October 1): “Ray Kerr was working at a 7-Eleven and a movie theater, thinking his baseball career was over. Then he got signed for $2,000 and spent seven seasons in the minors. He just dominated the Phillies over 3.1 scoreless in his first MLB postseason game.”

GettyRay Kerr #56 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the ninth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park on April 24, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Kerr has gone 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA in 48 career games (three starts).

During the 2026 MLB playoffs, the 32-year-old let up no runs in 6.0 innings.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt 5-Word Post After Season

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