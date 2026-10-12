ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Ray Kerr #62 of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd while walking to the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Juan Soto, Andruw Jones, Ryan Weathers and Mike Yastrzemski were among the people to like his post.
Looking At Kerr
Kerr has spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.
He played two seasons for the San Diego Padres before joining the Braves (in 2024).
After being out of the MLB in 2025, Kerr made his return this year.
Front Office Sports wrote (on October 1): “Ray Kerr was working at a 7-Eleven and a movie theater, thinking his baseball career was over. Then he got signed for $2,000 and spent seven seasons in the minors. He just dominated the Phillies over 3.1 scoreless in his first MLB postseason game.”
Kerr has gone 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA in 48 career games (three starts).
During the 2026 MLB playoffs, the 32-year-old let up no runs in 6.0 innings.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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Last week, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS (at home).They lost the final game by a score of 4-1.Atlanta Braves Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt 5-Word PostAfter their season came to an end, Ray Kerr sent out a […]
Atlanta Braves Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt 5-Word Post After Season