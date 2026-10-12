Atlanta Braves Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt 5-Word Post After Season

Last week, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS (at home).

They lost the final game by a score of 4-1.

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt 5-Word Post

After their season came to an end, Ray Kerr sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “What a Year to remember!!! 🙏🏽🔥”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Grant Holmes: “Ray Ray 🔥”

JR Ritchie: “Goat”

A.J. Minter: “Just the start, keep going 👊🏻”

@shannonkellyjr15: “Proud of you man🙏🏿 Keep going!”

@alexbentley: “Just the beginning📈”

Brewer Hicklen: “You’re a beast!!”

Juan Soto, Andruw Jones, Ryan Weathers and Mike Yastrzemski were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Kerr

Kerr has spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

He played two seasons for the San Diego Padres before joining the Braves (in 2024).

After being out of the MLB in 2025, Kerr made his return this year.

Front Office Sports wrote (on October 1): “Ray Kerr was working at a 7-Eleven and a movie theater, thinking his baseball career was over. Then he got signed for $2,000 and spent seven seasons in the minors. He just dominated the Phillies over 3.1 scoreless in his first MLB postseason game.”

Kerr has gone 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA in 48 career games (three starts).

During the 2026 MLB playoffs, the 32-year-old let up no runs in 6.0 innings.