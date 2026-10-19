Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees Blockbuster Trade Pitch Ships Out Closer

The Milwaukee Brewers entering a trade with the New York Yankees would undoubtedly be tabbed as a high-profile, blockbuster move.

The Brewers have a valuable closer on the roster who would be a major asset to the Yankees‘ bullpen.

After all, this has been an area of concern for New York.

Here’s the latest trade pitch that could solve their dilemma.

Brewers Could Send Trevor Megill to the Yankees

Per Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, 32-year-old Trevor Megill could find his way to New York this offseason.

“With David Bednar and darn near every other reliever of note hitting free agency, the Yankees have quite a bit of work to do on their bullpen,” they wrote. “The dream target would be Mason Miller, if the Padres are willing to have that conversation. But while trading for Devin Williams didn’t pan out how they hoped in 2025, going back to Milwaukee for Trevor Megill could be the move. He was an All-Star last year and probably ought to be a three-time reigning All-Star at this point.”

During Megill’s 2026 campaign in Milwaukee, he logged a 2.63 ERA and 69 strikeouts across 61.2 innings of work in 63 games. He walked 15 batters.

This marked his sixth season playing Major League Baseball.

He made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in April 2021.

While the ALCS continues to play out between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians, the Brewers have already clinched their berth in the World Series after eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers.

By the end of Milwaukee’s regular season, they were already leading the major leagues with a 103-59 overall record.

The Dodgers (100-62) and the Rays (98-64) trailed in first and second place, respectively.

Regardless of which American League team secures the World Series spot, Milwaukee is in for tough competition.

However, they’ve been an incredibly dominant team this season.

As noted by Zach Sweet of MLB.com, “Give the Guardians a slight edge as Milwaukee’s preferred opponent, though their October bats have made that a tougher sell. The Rays were the more complete team over six months. Cleveland has spent the past two weeks making those six months feel a little less relevant.”

Once the Fall Classic is all said and done, the work isn’t over.

The offseason is filled with shocking trades and free agent transactions that are bound to disrupt the league.

The World Series this time around is gearing up to be one for the books, and it comes with less certainty than in years past.