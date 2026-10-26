Mets Urged to Sign Dominant All-Star Relief Pitcher to Stabilize Bullpen

The New York Mets get to watch the Milwaukee Brewers on the verge of a World Series. Currently, the franchise with one of the highest payrolls in Major League Baseball must undergo another reconstruction. This time, they will implement a reload rather than a total overhaul of the roster. Although he lacks the star appeal of starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon might fulfill all the requirements for a team seeking stability in its bullpen.

Morejon will turn 28 in February, just before the start of his ninth MLB season. As a result, New York will need to pay a sizable chunk to bring him to Queens. If the Mets can make a deal, Morejon solves the late-inning dilemma that continuously haunted the Mets in Edwin Diaz’s departure and subsequent landing in Los Angeles.

Adrian Morejón, Elevated 101mph ⛽️ https://t.co/CBXcxBZj7s — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 7, 2026

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Production

Last season, Morejon enjoyed career highs in innings pitched with 86 and strikeouts with 107. On top of that, in the last two years, Morejon posted a 22-9 record out of the bullpen. The prepver, the southpaw, doesn’t walk too many, averaging just 2.7 free passes to opposing batters. While Morejon only notched three saves, he does bring the mentality and approach to slam the door in the ninth inning.

Highest fWAR among all MLB RP:

Mason Miller, 3.4 Highest fWAR among all LH RP:

Adrian Morejon, 2.6 https://t.co/naOksZvCcp — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) September 12, 2026

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Elite Arsenal

Last year, Morejon simplified his approach, choosing not to throw the knuckleball and the cutter. In all honesty, it didn’t really make sense to see someone that dominant get cute and play around. First and foremost, Morejon displays a sinker that averages an amazing 99.5 miles per hour while driving downhill.

Although this represents 47.55% of his free agent pitches, it is not a complete picture. Normally, a changeup is a substantial drop in velocity, granting pitchers the advantage of being able to speed up and slow the bat down. Yet, when your off-speed pitches average 92.1 mph, that freezes hitters.

Batters hit just .156 against the change. Morejon forces opponents to hit the ball on the ground at a rate of 58%. That level of ground balls plays into David Stearns’ focus on run prevention. SNY writer Danny Abriano broke down what Morejon could bring to the Mets.

🚨🔥 #METS OFFSEASON TARGET: ADRIAN MOREJÓN! 🟠🔵⚾ 👀💣 The @Mets have a BIG opportunity to upgrade their bullpen this offseason, and one name worth watching is #Padres left-handed reliever Adrian Morejón! 🔥 https://t.co/6dPg8qIphX — Mets Junkies (@MetsJunkies) October 22, 2026

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“In 2026, Morejon was in the 90th percentile or better in hard-hit percentage, xERA, average exit velocity against, xBA, fastball velocity, chase percentage, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage, barrel percentage, and ground ball percentage.

Meanwhile, his stuff—primarily a two-seam fastball and four-seamer that both average a tick under 100 mph and a changeup—graded out near the top of the league. Morejon is also young (entering his age-28 season in 2027) and has been relatively injury-free since 2023. With Devin Williams’ 2026 season being mediocre and with him perhaps best suited for a setup role, the Mets adding Morejon to close would be huge.”

Safe to say Don Orsillo enjoyed Adrian Morejon striking out the side https://t.co/MMV3XQrtlF — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 27, 2025

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Fit

As Abriano mentioned, Williams is no longer a high-leverage closer. He does not look like he can handle the pressure of a big city. Instead, he loses control and poise. Hopefully, Morejon intervenes to put an end to the game. It’s true that many people think the Mets should target Tarik Skubal.

But with so many young starters, it doesn’t make sense to pay nine figures for a starter when a closer could impact twice as many games. To support his belief in the farm system, Stearns wants its proponents. Skubal removes that. Morejon would improve their appearance in the interim.