Joel Sherman’s Bold Yankees Trade Idea For Dbacks Outfielder

The Yankees could potentially see a trade partner this offseason in the Arizona Diamondbacks. In his most recent article, Joel Sherman highlighted players who could be available this offseason for the Yankees to consider, including D-backs center fielder Jordan Lawlar.

Lawlar is a 24-year-old right-handed hitter who, in 48 games this season, posted a .258/.319/.460 slash line with 6 home runs and 16 RBIs. Lawlar made his big league debut in 2023 as a 20-year-old, but his big league tenure has been a struggle for the most part.

Lawlar’s Limited Big League Action

In 86 career big-league games, Lawlar has hit just .217 with 6 home runs, 21 RBIs, and a .646 OPS. Sherman mentions him as a buy-low candidate, possibly with upside, given his limited big-league action and his ranking as the 11th-best prospect in Major League Baseball heading into the 2023 season.

Lawlar was previously the Diamondbacks’ best prospect, and his limited big-league sample size over the last three years stems from a range of injuries, including hamstring, wrist, and a thumb injuries and in 2024 that sidelined him for most of the season in the minor leagues.

The Yankees could be in the market for center field depth, despite Spencer Jones making strides this year in his 2026 rookie campaign through three separate call-up stints. The Yankees also have to decide who plays second and third, and how to shore up the bullpen with several free-agent relievers, including David Bednar, whom they just made the qualifying offer to, Paul Blackburn, Tim Hill, John Schreiber, Ryan Yarbrough, and Michael Fulmer, per Spotrac.

The Yankees could look at a guy like Lawlar as a potential bounce-back candidate, given his previous high regard as a prospect and success at every level except the big leagues. Still, he did find some success in limited action in 2026, posting a .778 OPS in 44 games. Maybe a team like the Yankees sees upside, and they could use more right-handed hitters. Lawlar is graded as a league-average defender but is elite in sprint speed, according to Baseball Savant.

Dbacks Could Possibly Look To Trade Lawlar

The Diamondbacks originally viewed Lawlar as their everyday shortstop. Still, they’ve moved him to the outfield, and he’s seen some reps at third base because the Diamondbacks have seen plenty of development and success in current shortstop and switch-hitter Geraldo Perdomo.

The Diamondbacks have shown serious interest in current Yankees first baseman/DH Luis Garcia Jr., reported by Sherman, whom the Yankees acquired at the 2026 MLB trade deadline from the Washington Nationals. Maybe a trade could work for both sides, whether it includes Garcia or other names. Whatever happens, the Yankees need to get creative and strategic this offseason as they address multiple glaring holes on their current roster in a lineup that’s left-handed hitter-dominant and could use some more balance.