New York Yankees Manager Drops Honest Cam Schlittler Quote After Loss to Rays

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are one loss away from elimination after losing 5-2 in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday.
New York lost the first game of the series 1-0 at Tropicana Field on Saturday.
Right-hander Cam Schlittler made the start for New York, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two over 4 1/3 innings en route to suffering the loss. The Yankees made four errors.
Following the loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made an honest statement on Schlittler.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Honest Cam Schlittler Statement After ALDS Game 2 Loss to Rays
“[Schlittler] picked us up all night. It’s hard to do that time after time. Cam did his job. We didn’t give him a good enough chance to really do his job”
Richie Palacios drove in two more runs with a two-run single in the fifth inning.
Rice hit another solo home run in the eighth inning to make the score 5-2.
Game 3 of the ALDS is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone made an honest Cam Schlittler statement following Monday's ALDS Game 2 loss to the Rays.
New York Yankees Manager Drops Honest Cam Schlittler Quote After Loss to Rays