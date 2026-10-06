Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Manager Drops Honest Cam Schlittler Quote After Loss to Rays

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are one loss away from elimination after losing 5-2 in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday.

New York lost the first game of the series 1-0 at Tropicana Field on Saturday.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees reacts during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Right-hander Cam Schlittler made the start for New York, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two over 4 1/3 innings en route to suffering the loss. The Yankees made four errors.

Following the loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made an honest statement on Schlittler.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Honest Cam Schlittler Statement After ALDS Game 2 Loss to Rays

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees gestures as he walks out to the mound during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

“[Schlittler] picked us up all night. It’s hard to do that time after time. Cam did his job. We didn’t give him a good enough chance to really do his job”

Third baseman Ryan McMahon, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., catcher Austin Wells and George Lombard Jr. each made an error in Monday’s game.

Yankees Lose Game 2 of ALDS vs. Tampa Bay Rays

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Victor Mesa Jr. #25 and Richie Palacios #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays react after Mesa made a catch in right field of the ball hit by Spencer Jones #78 (not pictured) of the New York Yankees was deflected by the catwalk during the second inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Rays right-hander Freddy Peralta allowed just one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 4 2/3 innings on Monday.

The Rays scored the first run of the game when Chisholm made a throwing error in an attempt to complete a double play in the bottom of the first inning.

Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning.

Tampa Bay took the lead in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout from Liam Hicks.

Chandler Simpson drove in the Rays’ third run of the game on a ground ball to shortstop George Lombard Jr. in the fifth inning. The official ruling was a fielder’s choice.

Richie Palacios drove in two more runs with a two-run single in the fifth inning.

Rice hit another solo home run in the eighth inning to make the score 5-2.

Game 3 of the ALDS is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

New York Yankees Manager Drops Honest Cam Schlittler Quote After Loss to Rays

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x