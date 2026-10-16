New York Yankees Predicted To Land 35-HR Free Agent Slugger

The New York Yankees are caught up in a flurry of free agency rumors, but this is nothing new.

They’ve been known to be aggressive in the offseason, and it generally pays off quite well.

Amid the speculation, one slugger’s name is rising to the surface once again.

Yankees Predicted To Land Pittsburgh Pirates’ Brandon Lowe

Per Rucker Haringey of FanSided, fans shouldn’t rule out the possibility of 32-year-old Brandon Lowe heading to New York.

“Lowe may not be the long-term answer for the Yankees at second, but he can help give them a clear upgrade over what they got from Chisholm last year,” he wrote. “Signing him to a three-year deal at a premium salary could be a stroke of genius by New York’s front office.”

During his regular season, Lowe slashed .260/.331/.493 with a .824 OPS and 35 homers through 150 games.

Along the way, he smacked 29 doubles, one triple and 96 RBIs.

The 2026 season marked the second baseman’s ninth season playing Major League Baseball, but this was only his first with the Pirates.

His previous eight seasons were spent with the Tampa Bay Rays, who selected him 87th overall in the third round of the 2015 MLB draft.

He went on to make his big league debut with the franchise in August 2018, and his potential became clear early on in his career.

Lowe bridges the gap between young energy and veteran experience — an irreplaceable balance for any contending ballclub.

Yankees Win Some and Lose Some

This is the nature of playing professionally — an organization is rarely a forever home.

Having said that, New York has several notable impending free agents who could ultimately leave massive gaps on their roster.

The Yankees must make strategic moves to keep their roster full, without taking too much risk.

As pointed out by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, “New York has 10 players who will officially become free agents after the World Series. The club has three key positions it may have to fill: center field, second base and closer. A few bench players and a key reliever will also be free agents.”

Considering Lowe is a second baseman, making a splash with him wouldn’t be a poor move.

Regardless of how New York navigates free agency, success in the regular season is never promised, even with the most valuable of players.

As we saw this year with Aaron Judge, it’s always best to expect the unexpected in baseball.

The work starts the minute a team exits the postseason.

For the Yankees, that time is now.