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New York Yankees Pushed To Pursue Dodgers Reliever in Free Agency

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Aaron Boone
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after a pitching change against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

If there’s one area the New York Yankees need to address most, it’s their crumbling bullpen.

This is where the Los Angeles Dodgers could come in, according to an MLB writer on Nov. 4.

He suggests the Yankees should shift their focus from Adrian Morejon to another NL West arm.

Yankees Urged To Target Dodgers’ Alex Vesia

Alex Vesia
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres extended a qualifying offer to Morejon, which could prompt New York to shift its focus.

Los Angeles has a southpaw reliever on board who could fit the bill.

Per Stephen Parello of FanSided, 30-year-old Alex Vesia would be worth exploring in free agency.

“Lefty relievers who fire off 100 MPH sinkers and rack up the Ks in high-leverage innings don’t grow on trees, and that’s exactly why the San Diego Padres opted to give Adrian Morejon the qualifying offer,” Parello noted. “The Yankees’ bullpen is a huge area of need, and while the setup man they pursue doesn’t need to be left-handed, it doesn’t hurt.

“That’s where Los Angeles Dodgers stalwart Alex Vesia comes in. The 30-year-old doesn’t throw nearly as hard as Morejon, but he checks every other box, posting a 2.64 ERA and striking out 31.2% of batters he faced while working in the late innings. In fact, an argument could be made that he’s actually better than Morejon. His 2.87 career ERA beats Morejon’s 3.26 mark, and his 32.4% career strikeout rate bests Morejon’s 26% clip.”

Alex Vesia
GettyPitcher Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch on February 23, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona.

Vesia, during his 2026 regular season, logged a 2.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts across 58.0 innings pitched through 72 games. He walked 32 batters.

Indeed, he isn’t the hard-throwing southpaw Morejon is, but he could still slide into a valuable role in the Yankees’ bullpen.

Vesia’s Path Through the Major Leagues

Alex Vesia
GettyAlex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates the final out against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Vesia made his MLB debut in July 2020 with the Miami Marlins after they selected him with the No. 507 overall pick in the 17th round of the 2018 MLB draft.

However, he only played with the Marlins for one season.

In February 2021, they shipped him to the Dodgers along with Kyle Hurt in exchange for Dylan Floro.

His 2026 campaign marked his sixth with Los Angeles, and his seventh in the big leagues.

Alex Vesia
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

While this wouldn’t be considered a blockbuster move, it would turn heads considering New York’s dire need for a bullpen upgrade.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees Pushed To Pursue Dodgers Reliever in Free Agency

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