Yankees Trade Pitch Lands $288 Million Infielder in the Bronx

The New York Yankees can only bring so many bold trade proposals to fruition.

But this doesn’t stop rumors from surfacing.

In a recent New York trade pitch, an MLB writer sent a $288 million shortstop to the Bronx.

Let’s take a look at his daring suggestion.

Yankees Urged To Target Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr.

When Anthony Ranaudo of FanSided first named Bobby Witt Jr. as a potential target for New York, I imagine a few eyebrows were raised.

Sure, the Yankees have deep pockets, but it’s extremely unlikely they’d empty them on Witt right now.

But Ranaudo brings up an interesting string of hypothetical events:

“The package would have to start with Lombard, and it would probably sting, badly. Volpe might be included as an upside play, and Kansas City would almost certainly demand Kilby, the system’s top prospect.

“Add a big-league-ready arm like Elmer Rodríguez or Carlos Lagrange, or maybe Will Warren or Clarke Schmidt, then sprinkle in a couple of high-ceiling lottery tickets from the lower levels, like Yostin Peña or Wilberson De Peña. Think of that last part as a venture capital play, where the Royals bet that one of them turns into their next billion-dollar company.”

The boldest statement?

“So… George Lombard Jr, Anthony Volpe, Will Warren, and Yostin Pena for Bobby Witt Jr.? The Yanks would get at least four years of Bobby’s prime with Aaron Judge? Sign me up!”

Any Yankee fan — or any baseball fan, in general — would love to see Witt with their ballclub.

Realistically, this deal isn’t really, well, much of a possibility. However, baseball is a game of surprise, and I’m not one to rule anything out.

Let’s entertain the idea for a minute.

What Could Witt Offer the Yankees?

The two-time Gold Glove recipient (2024, 2025) brings elite defensive prowess to the diamond.

Equally as impressive is his explosive bat.

During his 2026 campaign, he slashed .281/.359/.441 with a clean .800 OPS and 18 homers through 143 games.

He logged 33 doubles, one triple and 54 RBIs.

Not to mention, he’s a three-time MLB All-Star (2024, 2025 and 2026).

Witt — hot bat and all — would undoubtedly provide an immediate boost to the Yankees’ lineup.

This is merely a top-of-the-wishlist player for loyal New York fans, but who said dreams can’t come true?