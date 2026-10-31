Yankees Trade Pitch Sends Anthony Volpe to NL for MLB All-Star

The New York Yankees have been rumored to use Anthony Volpe as a potential trade chip this offseason.

But who could the organization get in return?

If they enter a deal with a particular National League team, they could acquire a haul that includes a young MLB All-Star infielder.

Yankees Trade Pitch Lands CJ Abrams for Anthony Volpe

Stephen Parello of FanSided recently proposed a trade between the Yankees and the Washington Nationals.

His pitch sends 26-year-old CJ Abrams to New York, while the Yankees would ship out Volpe, along with three others.

Here’s his suggestion:

Yankees receive:

2B/SS CJ Abrams

Nationals receive:

RHP Elmer Rodriguez

RHP Rory Fox

2B/SS Anthony Volpe

RHP Mac Heuer

If the Yankees land Abrams, they’d close a massive gap in their infield and offload Volpe.

“Anthony Volpe becomes redundant for New York, as the double-play combo becomes George Lombard Jr. at short and Abrams at second, while Jose Caballero handles utility infielder duties,” Parello wrote. “He’ll give the Nationals three more years of team control and could be a change-of-scenery candidate who can fill the void in the middle of Washington’s infield.”

As he further noted, “Giving up this much talent will hurt, but the Yankees are better off with Abrams in the fold. Rodriguez is behind Warren and Ryan Weathers in the pecking order and doesn’t have much opportunity to break through the Yankees’ rotation, with Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rodón having the first four rotation spots locked up for the foreseeable future.”

Now, this would be costly for New York. They have deep pockets, but reaching in for Abrams could raise some eyebrows.

Looking at Abrams’ MLB Career

The San Diego Padres selected Abrams with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft.

He made his debut in April 2022, but his time with the Padres was short-lived.

In August 2022, they traded him to the Nationals alongside Jarlin Susana, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, Luke Voit and James Wood.

San Diego received Josh Bell and Juan Soto.

By the end of his fifth MLB season this year, he was hitting .261/.336/.497 with an .833 OPS and 33 homers through 152 games.

He posted 30 doubles, four triples and 106 RBIs.

If Abrams ends up hitting the trade market, the Yankees wouldn’t be the only ballclub calling up Washington.