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Yankees Trade Pitch Sends Anthony Volpe to NL for MLB All-Star

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Anthony Volpe
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on after the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have been rumored to use Anthony Volpe as a potential trade chip this offseason.

But who could the organization get in return?

If they enter a deal with a particular National League team, they could acquire a haul that includes a young MLB All-Star infielder.

Yankees Trade Pitch Lands CJ Abrams for Anthony Volpe

CJ Abrams
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals pops out to third base in the third inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on September 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Stephen Parello of FanSided recently proposed a trade between the Yankees and the Washington Nationals.

His pitch sends 26-year-old CJ Abrams to New York, while the Yankees would ship out Volpe, along with three others.

Here’s his suggestion:

Yankees receive:

  • 2B/SS CJ Abrams

Nationals receive:

  • RHP Elmer Rodriguez
  • RHP Rory Fox
  • 2B/SS Anthony Volpe
  • RHP Mac Heuer

CJ Abrams
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals reacts to his out against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

If the Yankees land Abrams, they’d close a massive gap in their infield and offload Volpe.

“Anthony Volpe becomes redundant for New York, as the double-play combo becomes George Lombard Jr. at short and Abrams at second, while Jose Caballero handles utility infielder duties,” Parello wrote. “He’ll give the Nationals three more years of team control and could be a change-of-scenery candidate who can fill the void in the middle of Washington’s infield.”

As he further noted, “Giving up this much talent will hurt, but the Yankees are better off with Abrams in the fold. Rodriguez is behind Warren and Ryan Weathers in the pecking order and doesn’t have much opportunity to break through the Yankees’ rotation, with Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rodón having the first four rotation spots locked up for the foreseeable future.”

CJ Abrams
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals hits a two-run double in the first inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Now, this would be costly for New York. They have deep pockets, but reaching in for Abrams could raise some eyebrows.

Looking at Abrams’ MLB Career

CJ Abrams
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 02: CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals bats in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 02, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres selected Abrams with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft.

He made his debut in April 2022, but his time with the Padres was short-lived.

In August 2022, they traded him to the Nationals alongside Jarlin Susana, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, Luke Voit and James Wood.

San Diego received Josh Bell and Juan Soto.

By the end of his fifth MLB season this year, he was hitting .261/.336/.497 with an .833 OPS and 33 homers through 152 games.

He posted 30 doubles, four triples and 106 RBIs.

CJ Abrams
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 31: CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals makes a double play on a ground out by Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If Abrams ends up hitting the trade market, the Yankees wouldn’t be the only ballclub calling up Washington.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Yankees Trade Pitch Sends Anthony Volpe to NL for MLB All-Star

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