New York Yankees Urged To Explore Japan’s Triple Crown Superstar

Japan’s international baseball market is overflowing with incredible talent, many of whom have entered the major leagues.

Think: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Ichiro Suzuki and Shota Imanaga — some of baseball’s greatest players.

Considering how deep the international market is, the New York Yankees ought to explore it further this offseason.

Yankees Urged To Pursue Japan’s Teruaki Sato

Rucker Haringey of FanSided made a case for New York to start exploring 27-year-old Teruaki Sato.

“Rolling the dice on Japanese import Teruaki Sato could be the best option available to New York this offseason,” he wrote. “There are concerns about his ability to make consistent contact at the Major League level, but the combination of power and production he showed in Japan this season is a cause for major optimism.

“Like McMahon, Sato projects as a weak defensive presence at third base, but the hope is his power can more than make up for that deficiency. Sato’s free agent market is difficult to predict, but the Yankees should give him a long look once he posts.”

Sato has been nothing short of a superstar in his NPB career. And, with the Yankees needing infield depth, choosing to acquire him would make sense.

While playing with the Hanshin Tigers this year, he appeared in 143 games and slashed .306/.383/.609 with a .991 OPS and 39 homers.

During that period, he registered 40 doubles, three triples and 106 RBIs.

The year before, he slashed .277/.345/.579 with a .924 OPS and 40 home runs through 139 games.

He logged 24 doubles, four triples and 102 RBIs.

Sato had an exceptional year, and he could end up being a massive weapon for the Yankees if they make waves and explore Japan’s thriving talent.

Snapshot of the Yankees Before Hot Stove Season Picks Up

New York is on a postseason appearance streak, although they faced early elimination in the ALDS this year.

But the ballclub knows what it feels like to miss out, and they’ll do anything to avoid it.

This is where strategic moves in the offseason come into play.

Hot stove season is creeping up. This is perhaps the most chaotic time in baseball.

Looking ahead, the Yankees will have some serious holes to fill, depending on who they lose in free agency.

At first glance, drawing careful attention to second base, center field and the bullpen are top priorities.

But that doesn’t mean other areas around the diamond should be ignored.

This is only the beginning of the hectic offseason activity.

How will the Yankees navigate hot stove season this year?