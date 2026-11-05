Yankees Make Feelings Clear on Breakout Pitcher After Dominant Season

The New York Yankees have some major decisions to make this offseason, and the organization appears interested in keeping one of its biggest surprises from the 2026 campaign.

Veteran pitcher Paul Blackburn enjoyed a career resurgence in New York this season, emerging as a dependable bullpen weapon after struggling for much of the previous year.

Now, the Yankees are showing strong interest in bringing him back.

In a November 5 report for the New York Daily News, Yankees reporter Gary Phillips cited sources indicating that the club has significant interest in re-signing Blackburn.

The development is noteworthy given earlier predictions that Blackburn could leave New York as a free agent.

No agreement has been announced, but the latest reporting suggests the Yankees would prefer not to lose one of their most productive relief pitchers.

Yankees Show Strong Interest in Paul Blackburn Reunion

Blackburn’s transformation has been one of New York’s more unexpected success stories.

The right-hander joined the Yankees in 2025 after being released by the crosstown rival Mets, but his initial results were underwhelming.

He finished that season with a 5.28 ERA across eight appearances for New York, leaving plenty of questions about his future.

However, Blackburn returned in 2026 and delivered the best statistical season of his major-league career.

The 32-year-old finished with a 7-3 record, 1.59 ERA, and 69 strikeouts across 85 innings, making 62 appearances, including two starts.

He also recorded a 1.08 WHIP while holding opposing hitters to a .195 batting average.

Those numbers helped Blackburn establish himself as a reliable late-inning option and gave the Yankees a valuable complement to closer David Bednar.

Blackburn’s effectiveness was especially impressive considering his previous career as a starting pitcher.

A 2022 All-Star with Oakland, he had primarily worked in starting rotations before transitioning into a bullpen role later in his career.

While his strikeout totals were relatively modest, Blackburn demonstrated an ability to limit hits and prevent runs.

His 2026 performance has strengthened his case for another major-league contract, although New York must weigh whether those results are sustainable.

Blackburn’s 3.74 fielding independent pitching mark was considerably higher than his ERA, raising questions about whether he can sustain that level of success.

Even so, the Yankees have an obvious reason to want him back.

Yankees Face Major Bullpen Decisions in Free Agency

Blackburn isn’t the only familiar arm New York hopes to retain.

The Yankees have already extended a $23.15 million qualifying offer to David Bednar, who recorded 35 saves during the 2026 season.

Bednar has until November 17 to accept the one-year offer or continue pursuing a different contract.

New York also has decisions to make regarding several other free-agent relievers, including Tim Hill, Ryan Yarbrough, John Schreiber and Michael Fulmer.

Phillips’ reporting indicates the Yankees have some interest in retaining Hill and have checked in with Yarbrough as well.

However, bringing back familiar pitchers won’t necessarily solve every problem.

With numerous bullpen contributors entering free agency, general manager Brian Cashman could need to add several arms before the 2027 season begins.

Brent Headrick remains under contract following a strong 2026 campaign, but New York’s other internal bullpen options bring questions of their own.

The Yankees could look outside the organization for additional reinforcements, particularly if some of their free agents sign elsewhere.

Blackburn may not command the attention of New York’s biggest stars, but his impressive season has made him an important part of the club’s offseason plans.

Whether the Yankees can bring him back remains uncertain, but their interest suggests his time in the Bronx might not be over.