Disappointing Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Player Elects MLB Free Agency

On Thursday, October 29, several MLB players became free agents as the 2026 season officially concluded. The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays, and the offseason is now.

For the Philadelphia Phillies, they wasted no time getting active with their roster transactions, as catcher Garrett Stubbs has been cut from the organization.

Taking a look at some of the other transactions by the Phillies, former All-Star infielder Alec Bohm is now a free agent, and today, we’ll take a look at his tenure with the Phillies and whether they should bring him back to the team.

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Alec Bohm Hits Free Agency for First Time

For the first time in his MLB career, Alec Bohm is a free agent.

He came up with the Phillies and has spent his entire 7-year career with Philadelphia.

Bohm, 30, was the third overall draft pick by the Phillies in 2018, and he was named to one All-Star game during his Phillies (thus far) tenure.

Via arbitration in 2026, Bohm earned a salary of a little over $10 million, so one could assume he might be asking for a similar AAV in free agency, which might make the Phillies hesitant to sign him.

While Bohm has been a fine baseball player over the years, the Phillies have expected more in some aspects of his game. In 2026, Bohm posted a bWAR of -0.5 over 155 games played, and he batted .249 with an OPS+ of 87.

Bohm’s calling card had always been his average (.273 lifetime), and ability to drive in runs. However, once the average started to slip (this year), his overall stats suffered because of it.

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Taking a Quick Look at Alec Bohm’s MLB Career Thus Far

As far as Alec Bohm’s full body of work with the Philadelphia Phillies, he’s hit 85 home runs over seven seasons and has driven in 483 runs.

He’s been an everyday infielder for the Phillies in several of the past seasons, but Phillies fans may be calling for a major roster shuffle this offseason, starting with Bohm.

Across 874 total games played in his career, Bohm carries a lifetime bWAR of 4.9 and an OPS+ of 101, which denotes he’s been an exactly ‘league-average’ hitter.

Phillies fans, let me know if you would like to see the front office offer Alec Bohm a multi-year contract. Why or why not??

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