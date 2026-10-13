Pistons Pushed to Trade 41% 3-Point Sniper Amid Rising Kyrie Irving Interest

The Detroit Pistons spent almost the entire offseason working on a deal to retain Jalen Duren and extend Ausar Thompson. When they were not doing that, they were busy moving some pieces from their 60-win campaign. Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert and Marcus Sasser headlined trades, while Tobias Harris walked in free agency.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Pistons should still move one starter if they hope to get a more balanced roster. One name he put in front is Duncan Robinson.

“The Pistons ponied up big bucks to ensure both Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren remain alongside Cade Cunningham,” Buckley wrote. “What they didn’t do, though, is find the scoring and creation support he remains without.

“If it’s obviously an issue again — he was essentially tasked with one-man-army duties during their last playoff run — they’ll have to go hunt for that player on the trade market. And they’d almost certainly need Robinson and his $16 million salary (nothing guaranteed for next season) to facilitate the swap.”

Moving Robinson will look far-fetched given his contribution to their impressive year last season. However, the veteran could give the franchise some flexibility now to pursue an upgrade to the roster, perhaps someone like Kyrie Irving, whom the Pistons are particularly “fond” of, according to ESPN insider Vince Goodwill.

Pistons Urged to Trade Duncan Robinson

Robinson, 32, spent the 2025-26 season in Detroit and it was his first time playing for a franchise not named the Miami Heat in his career. He featured in 77 games for the Pistons, starting all of them and was a key piece.

However, given his age and non-guaranteed money for next season, this window is the perfect time to facilitate a trade. He won’t command much in terms of returns but $15-16 million will be cleared in the cap space at least.

Robinson hasn’t really been the player who brings a lot of production but his impact stretching the floor is top-notch. He slid directly into the Pistons’ starting lineup and the kind of season they had — finishing as the top seed was evidence of his game.

Robinson is a career 39.9 percent shooter from the 3-point line and such range for a wing will always be attractive. It essentially makes him a good chip to be traded.

What the Pistons Options Could Look Like

Obviously, the Pistons winning 60 games last season has put them into a different category. They will need to maintain a sustained form to get regular postseason appearances. Cunningham remains the MVP-caliber star they can lean on, but finding a similar-level star could be a breath of fresh air.

Duren’s postseason form was questionable and part of the reason why contract talks stalled until preseason. He remains an All-NBA star but Cunningham will need a top-level secondary option. That means that one starting spot will have to be sacrificed and Robinson’ may be the appropriate one.

“It would be risky for a club so squeezed for spacing as it is to ditch a decorated shooter from distance, but the combination of Isaiah Joe and Kevin Huerter can help cover the void,” Buckley added. “And if 2025 second-round pick Chaz Lanier looks rotation-ready, things would get even easier on that front.”

There have been several speculated names linked with the Pistons this offseason. Most of those names are long shots and almost impossible, however, the Pistons have some decent space to pull off a blockbuster.