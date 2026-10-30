Lakers Reportedly Eyeing Trade for Pair of Pelicans Forwards

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a hot start in the 2026-27 campaign, as they have won four of their first five games to quickly establish themselves as one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. While things are looking good when it comes to the team’s roster, it’s clear there are still some areas of need for this team.

Defense is always going to be a concern for any Luka Doncic-led team, and finding a consistent secondary scorer behind him and Austin Reaves is going to be important. As a result, a new report has emerged indicating that the Lakers are among a handful of teams that have shown interest in trading for New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.

Lakers Interested in Trading for Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones

Los Angeles revamped its roster over the offseason, as it moved on from LeBron James and opted to build around Doncic and Reaves. After spinning its wheels for the past few years, it seems like the Lakers’ offseason work could actually lead to a deeper playoff run, but you can make an argument that more help is needed.

That is where Murphy and Jones could come into play. Both guys are valuable for different reasons, and they could fill two of L.A.’s remaining needs. Murphy is a skilled three-level scorer who averaged 21.5 points per game last season, while Jones is a skilled defender who also can hit threes at a high clip (34.9% over his career).

Both guys have been on the trade block for what feels like years, but with the Pelicans crawling out to another slow start, they may finally tear down their roster and start from scratch. Los Angeles is well aware that both Murphy and Jones could be on the move, as it is one of several teams that have already shown interest in trading for them.

Multiple teams are monitoring the situation surrounding both Jones and Trey Murphy III. Among those mentioned by sources or seen in an arena are the Los Angeles Lakers,” Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints reported.

Should the Lakers Trade for Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones?

Getty Herb Jones (left) high-fiving teammate Trey Murphy III (right).

It’s tough to argue with the fact that the Lakers could benefit from adding both Murphy and Jones. However, adding them would come at a cost. The Pelicans have remained steadfast in their desire to land a pair of first-round picks for Jones (even though he is barely playing to begin the season), and the high asking price for Murphy reportedly scared off several teams over the offseason.

Los Angeles isn’t exactly flush with trade assets, which would only further complicate matters, but where there’s a will, there’s a way, so if the team feels strongly about these guys, something could get hammered out. It’s still very early in the season, though, so for now, the Lakers’ primary focus is on finding a way to beat the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.