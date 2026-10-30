NBA Games Today Schedule: Basketball On TV For Friday, Oct. 30th

The basketball season is in full swing, and with the start of the 2026 NBA Cup, Friday, October 30th, is set to deliver a ton of action with 10 games on TV tonight.

All NBA teams have played either four or five games so far this season, and after a quiet night with just three games on TV yesterday, October 29th, the basketball schedule ramps back up for the weekend as the In-Season Tournament kicks off.

Big-name teams like the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors are all playing games today, so here’s the full NBA schedule heading into Halloween weekend.

NBA Games Today: Schedule For Basketball On Friday, October 30th

Below are all 10 NBA games on TV for Friday, including the matchups, tipoff times, and how to watch for all the action as the Play-In tournament begins:

Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards: 7 pm EST, live on NBA League Pass and local channels

Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics: 7:30 pm EST, live on NBA League Pass and local channels

Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets: 7:30 pm EST, live on NBA League Pass and local channels

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: 7:30 pm EST, live on NBA League Pass and local channels

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers: 7:30 pm EST, live on Amazon Prime Video

Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat: 8 pm EST, live on NBA League Pass and local channels

Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks: 8 pm EST, live on NBA League Pass and local channels

Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves: 8 pm EST, live on NBA League Pass and local channels

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors: 10 pm EST, live on Amazon Prime Video

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns: 10 pm EST, live on NBA League Pass and local channels

With the NBA beginning the tournament action on Friday, October 30th, today is set to be one of the busiest days of the season so far, as there will be a full slate of basketball with 10 games highlighting the night.

What To Watch For In The National TV Games Today

Both the Knicks vs 76ers and Lakers vs Warriors are the two NBA games today that everyone in the country can watch without League Pass.

While it’s tough to call Amazon Prime Video national television, with the NBA’s new media rights deal, the company began streaming games on its platform last season and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, set to run a ton of the NBA Cup games throughout the tournament.

As for the Knicks vs 76ers game, this is a rematch of opening night between two of the teams in the Eastern Conference. It is the first big NBA game today, and with a new-look, star-studded lineup for Philadelphia facing off against the defending champion New York squad once again, it’s set to be an intriguing contest.

The 76ers won on opening night in New York and remain first in the division. Though both LeBron James and Joel Embiid have sat out so far this season, Philadelphia doesn’t have any of its stars listed as out, but Jaylen Brown is currently questionable with a knee injury.

As for the Knicks, the team is fully healthy, but has gotten off to a rough start to the season. Sitting at 2-3, the Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns-led defending champions have yet to find a groove, but could get a crucial win against the rival Sixers to begin the NBA Cup action.

For the second huge NBA game today, Lakers vs Warriors is set to be an exciting matchup as well.

The team’s first game against each other to open the season was a dominant Los Angeles win, but was highlighted by Golden State’s star rookie Yaxel Lendeborg trash-talking MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

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The Warriors have also had a slow start to the year, as they face several major injuries and are keeping star Stephen Curry relatively limited so far. However, with the quick rise of Lendeborg and some solid performances from the role players, the Warriors could surprise the Lakers in the second rematch of the year, happening tonight.

As for Los Angeles, Doncic sat out last game, but isn’t listed on the injury report for the game today. The Lakers will be without Adou Thiero, while Ziaire Williams is questionable. Regardless, it’s been a great 4-1 start for the Purple and Gold, who already beat Golden State once, and could get off to a strong beginning to the NBA Cup with a win in the game on Friday.

Along with these two huge NBA games today, as mentioned, there’s a ton of other basketball action on TV today, Friday, October 30. NBA League Pass is the best way to watch all the matchups on the schedule as the NBA Cup play begins.