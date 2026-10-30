New York Knicks Make Karl-Anthony Towns Announcement Before Sixers Game

Karl-Anthony Towns’ wrist injury has followed him onto the New York Knicks’ injury report. His designation still points toward playing Friday night.

The Knicks listed Towns as probable with a left wrist sprain for their Oct. 30 road game against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to the NBA’s 4:15 p.m. ET injury report. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The update comes two days after Towns briefly left New York’s victory over the Chicago Bulls following a collision. He returned to that game and helped the Knicks secure their second consecutive win.

New York will remain without guard Jose Alvarado, who is out with a left ankle sprain. Philadelphia has a significant concern of its own: Jaylen Brown is doubtful with left patellar tendinopathy.

Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight Against the Sixers?

Towns’ probable designation means he is expected to play, although his availability has not been finalized.

The distinction is straightforward: New York has acknowledged a wrist injury while leaving Towns on track to face Philadelphia. The designation alone does not establish whether he will have a minutes restriction.

The NBA updates its injury reports throughout the day, so his status can change before tipoff.

According to USA TODAY’s Victoria Hernandez, Towns hurt his wrist during a first-quarter collision with Chicago rookie Noa Essengue on Wednesday. Towns went to the locker room before returning with his left wrist taped.

He finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in New York’s 133-127 victory, shooting 7-for-14 from the field and making three of his six 3-point attempts.

That gives Friday’s designation some useful context. Towns already demonstrated he could return to game action after the initial injury. The probable listing is another encouraging development, even with the sprain still requiring a place on the report.

Knicks Look to Keep Towns’ Strong Start Going Against Philadelphia

Towns has recorded a double-double in each of New York’s first five games, according to his game log. He enters Friday averaging 21.8 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 58.3% from the field.

His production has helped the Knicks recover from an 0-3 start. Towns delivered 27 points and 20 rebounds against Detroit on Tuesday, then followed with another double-double in Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back.

Friday offers a chance to change the result of New York’s first meeting with Philadelphia. Towns had 19 points and 12 rebounds in the Knicks’ 106-100 opening-night loss to the Sixers on Oct. 20.

The availability picture is different this time. Along with Brown’s doubtful designation, Philadelphia lists Dominick Barlow, Tacko Fall, Ariel Hukporti and Jabari Walker as out.

For New York, Alvarado’s continued absence leaves the backcourt short another option. Having Towns available would preserve a central part of the offense as the Knicks try to extend their winning streak to three.

His return in Chicago answered whether he could finish that game. Friday’s final availability update will determine whether the wrist allows him to build on it.