76ers Get Major Boost After Concerning Pistons Injury News

The Philadelphia 76ers could be without Joel Embiid on Sunday night. Fortunately for them, the Detroit Pistons are dealing with injury problems of their own.

Detroit has ruled out All-Star center Jalen Duren for Sunday’s matchup at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Defensive standout Ausar Thompson is also questionable, potentially leaving the Pistons without two starters against the unbeaten Sixers.

According to the NBA’s official injury report, Duren is sidelined by a right hamstring strain, while Thompson is dealing with a right ankle sprain.

The developments provide Philadelphia with an unexpected opportunity to improve to 4-0, particularly with Embiid expected to rest on the second night of a back-to-back.

Jalen Duren Injury Gives 76ers Major Break

Detroit announced Sunday that Duren will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering the injury during Friday’s 128-111 victory over Miami.

The 22-year-old exited in the second quarter after collecting four points, six rebounds and three assists in 10 minutes.

His absence removes a significant interior threat from Detroit’s lineup.

Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds last season, earning his first All-Star selection and All-NBA third-team honors.

The Philadelphia native also signed a five-year, $200 million contract earlier this month following contentious negotiations.

He opened the season with 22 points and nine rebounds against Boston.

Without Duren, Detroit could lean heavily on former Sixers center Paul Reed.

Reed delivered 19 points and 11 rebounds against Miami, providing an immediate lift after Duren’s departure.

His familiarity with Philadelphia makes Sunday’s matchup particularly intriguing.

Ausar Thompson Also Questionable Against Philadelphia

Detroit’s injury concerns extend beyond its starting center.

Thompson, an All-Defensive first-team selection last season, is questionable after spraining his right ankle.

He exited Friday’s victory over Miami during the second half and did not return.

The 23-year-old finished with four points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes.

His potential absence would create another problem for Detroit.

Thompson’s length, lateral quickness and defensive versatility make him one of the NBA’s most disruptive perimeter defenders.

Those qualities would be especially valuable against Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

If Thompson cannot play, Ron Holland II could receive additional minutes.

However, unlike Duren, Thompson has not been ruled out.

Joel Embiid Expected to Rest as 76ers Chase 4-0 Start

Philadelphia is also managing its own injury concerns.

Embiid is expected to sit Sunday after recording 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Saturday’s 127-116 victory over Milwaukee.

The Sixers planned to limit their franchise center to one appearance during the weekend back-to-back.

However, Embiid made his preference clear after the game.

“I actually want to play tomorrow. So can you guys put pressure on them?” Embiid joked during his postgame interview.

He later encouraged reporters to write articles supporting his desire to play.

Still, Philadelphia has prioritized his long-term health.

LeBron James, who missed Saturday’s victory because of lower back and sciatica management, could return against Detroit, although his availability also awaits confirmation.

Meanwhile, Brown scored 27 points against Milwaukee, while Maxey added 26. Rookie VJ Edgecombe contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds.

The Sixers have won their first three games despite continuing to adjust to their revamped roster.

Detroit remains dangerous behind Cade Cunningham, John Collins and Reed. The Pistons also swept Philadelphia in four meetings last season.

However, Sunday’s matchup now carries a different outlook.

With Duren unavailable and Thompson uncertain, the Sixers have an opportunity to extend their unbeaten start even if Embiid rests.

The Sixers have won their first three games despite continuing to adjust to their revamped roster.

Detroit remains dangerous behind Cade Cunningham, John Collins and Reed. The Pistons also swept Philadelphia in four meetings last season.

However, Sunday’s matchup now carries a different outlook.

With Duren unavailable and Thompson uncertain, the Sixers have an opportunity to extend their unbeaten start even if Embiid rests.

The challenge is taking advantage of it.