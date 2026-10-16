Michael Wilson Has Stunning Numbers Ahead of Rams Clash

The Arizona Cardinals may be reeling as they head into Week 6. But Michael Wilson could be in for a big game on Sunday.

Nothing looks good for the Cardinals following one win and four subsequent weeks of bad football. Heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals’ poor passing defense could be in for another long afternoon unless it steps up dramatically.

Luckily for the Cardinals, they may have an answer offensively in Wilson. The Cardinals may have lost big to the Rams twice in 2025, but Wilson torched their defense in both outings.

Arizona and Los Angeles met on Dec. 7, 2025, and Wilson hauled in 11 catches on 16 targets for 142 yards and two touchdowns. It was his second-best outing of the season, only behind his 15-catch, 185-yard day in Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Fast-forward to Week 18, and Wilson caught five passes on eight targets for 99 yards and a touchdown. It was his third-best game in yards per reception with 19.8. Do the math, and Wilson notched 16 catches on 24 targets for 241 yards and three touchdowns.

Michael Wilson’s Numbers Were Dazzling In 2025 Against The Rams

Through five games, Wilson’s numbers haven’t been bad. He has 29 catches on 51 targets, 288 yards, and a touchdown. But notice how, through five matchups, Wilson’s numbers are just barely higher than what he did against the Rams in 2025.

His 16 receptions across both matchups were roughly 67 percent of the 29 he has in 2026. His receiving yards are even more impressive. In those two games against the Rams last season, Wilson’s receiving yards were 83.7 percent of the total receiving yardage he’s gained this year.

He also had two more touchdown receptions in two games against the Rams than the one he scored this year. That can foreshadow another big game on Sunday. And, considering how stagnant the offense has been through five weeks, fans would welcome Wilson lighting up the stat sheet.

Wilson Could Enjoy Another Big Outing In Week 6

The Rams’ passing defense could limit Jacoby Brissett and Co. on Sunday, given their success in shutting down opposing passing games. But Wilson had them figured out last season.

That said, this is a different Rams defense in 2026. They have allowed the fewest passing yards through the first five weeks of the season, and the fourth-fewest yards overall. The latter number drops to second overall when you only factor in teams that have played in five games as opposed to four or six.

If Wilson plans on enjoying another monster outing against the Rams, he must take things up a notch. But then again, so must the entire offense. With Jeremiyah Love out for Sunday’s game, it may force the Cardinals to rely more on the passing game.

Michael Wilson, Trey McBride, Kendrick Bourne, and others must bring their A-Game into SoFi Stadium. Failing to do this will lead to another long afternoon. But doing so could lead to yet another memorable outing from Wilson.

And perhaps production early in Sunday afternoon’s matchup will open more chances for the rest of the Arizona Cardinals’ offense to finally thrive.