Ravens Can Make ‘All-Pro Caliber’ Trade to Fix Tyler Loop Problem

The Baltimore Ravens are a little too stretched financially to be major players before the 2026 NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, but “they could” make one “All-Pro caliber” move to fix their kicking problems that are unlikely to be solved by replacing Tyler Loop with Jake Moody.

It’s a scenario mapped out by Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora and involving Los Angeles Chargers’ placekicker Cameron Dicker. La Canfora asks “could they trade for All-Pro caliber Cameron Dicker from the failing Chargers? Yeah, they could, for the reasons explained here. If that’s too rich for their blood, Joey Slye is having a heck of a year for the Titans, who are tanking, and he is a pending free agent and only makes $2M. Or even Tampa’s Chase McLaughlin, who is making $3.8M this season and is also a pending free agent.”

La Canfora’s reference to other viable trade candidates, Slye and McLaughlin, only underscores his belief that the Ravens still need to add to their options at kicker, even after adding Moody to compete with Loop.

That belief is borne from La Canfora pointing out how “The Ravens want you to believe that kicker Tyler Loop is at the root of their issues, after backing him through the entire offseason. And maybe he is. But it also stands to reason that if Jake Moody, currently on the practice squad, gets the gig he is erratic and he is not a proven NFL starter, either.”

It’s a valid argument, given Moody’s track record. His numbers don’t exactly fit with what head coach Jesse Minter wants from the position.

Not getting that quality from Loop led the rookie sideline general to rip into the second-year pro before Moody’s arrival.

Timing’s Perfect for Cameron Dicker Trade

There probably aren’t many better times to need an All-Pro kicker than when the Chargers are 0-6. Taking advantage of the Bolts’ turmoil to acquire Dicker would solve a lingering and damaging problem for the Ravens.

Dicker’s experienced some problems with long-range kicks during this winless run. Yet, the 26-year-old’s been automatic from shorter distances, converting seven of seven field-goal attempts covering 20 to 39 yards, per Pro Football Reference.

The Pro Bowler has also been clutch throughout his career. He’s made multiple game-winning kicks, including this walk-off conversion to beat the Denver Broncos last season.

Dicker also kicked all five field goals during victories against the Miami Dolphins and his former team the Philadelphia Eagles.

Performances like those one are why Dicker became “the most accurate kicker in NFL history,” once posting a 94 career field-goal percentage.

His 92.6 percentage is still streets ahead of what the Ravens can realistically expect from Moody or Loop. The latter appears to have lost the faith and patience of his head coach.

Jesse Minter Wants More from Ravens’ Kicking Game

Minter didn’t pull his punches when he laid into Loop, after he missed another second-half field goal during the defeat to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. The coach explained, That position itself is completely results driven. You can argue second-half missed kicks are almost like turnovers,” per The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker.

Comparing missed kicks to turnovers is a tough take, but Minter has a point. Loop has taken points off the board in key moments.

His lapses are no different from the Ravens putting the ball into the hands of the opposition in clutch situations. Minter shifted blame from star running back Derrick Henry after his critical fumble in Cleveland, but Loop’s gaffe has drawn a stronger response.

Loop’s time as the starter will surely be up if former San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders’ kicker Moody impresses Minter. Itt won’t be easy when Moody’s missed 64 of 82 field-goal attempts.

Moody will still get a long look because Loop’s not bounced back from the disastrous end to his rookie campaign. His critical miss against the Pittsburgh Steelers cost the Ravens a spot in the playoffs. He battled to stay positive and improve, while Minter was firmly in Loop’s corner.

That’s changing after Loop missed a 49-yarder in the final period against the Browns. Loop’s made just two of five kicks from 40 to 49 yards through six games this season, per Pro Football Reference.

The first kicker ever drafted by the Ravens acknowledged the cost of his latest miss, but Minter sounds increasingly prepared to move on to new options.

Dicker, with his short-range efficiency and history of making game-winning kicks, represents the best possible alternative.