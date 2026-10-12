Browns Poach Third Year Running Back From Vikings After Week 5 Loss

The Cleveland Browns saw all of their positive momentum vanish in Week 5, as they suffered an ugly 17-12 loss at the hands of the New York Jets on Sunday. Rainy conditions made it tough for either offense to move the ball, but injuries essentially eliminated the Browns’ rushing attack as this game went along.

Both Quinshon Judkins and Raheim Sanders suffered injuries in this game, leaving Jaleel McLaughlin as the only healthy running back by the time this game ended. With more depth needed at this position, Cleveland turned to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, where it managed to steal third-year running back Audric Estime from them.

Browns Sign Audric Estime Off of Vikings Practice Squad

A fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Estime broke into the pros with the Denver Broncos. Despite finding himself in a crowded running back room, Estime still managed to carve out a role for himself, as he suited up in 13 games as a rookie and racked up 310 yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries.

Ahead of the 2025 campaign, though, Estime was released by the Broncos, with the Philadelphia Eagles quickly scooping him up. However, he only stayed on their practice squad for a couple of weeks before he was cut again. The New Orleans Saints then came calling, and he eventually finished the year with them, racking up 198 yards and a score over seven games of action/

The Saints released Estime with an injury settlement earlier this season, with the Vikings quickly adding him to their practice squad. Even with injuries at running back, Estime did not find his way onto the field for Minnesota this year. Now, though, he could find himself with an opportunity in Cleveland, as he has signed to the team’s active roster in the wake of Judkins and Sanders’ injuries.

Sources: The Browns are signing RB Audric Estime off the Vikings practice squad to their 53-man roster,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X. “The 23-year-old Estime brings 508 career rushing yards, 130 receiving yards and 3 TDs to Cleveland.”

Browns Turn Attention to Week 6 After Ugly Loss

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 22: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the team’s 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in a preseason game against the at Huntington Bank Field on August 22, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

With Judkins and Sanders potentially missing time, and Dylan Sampson still on injured reserve, the Browns clearly need help at this spot. Estime hasn’t necessarily been fantastic to begin his career, but he has starting experience in the NFL, and at the very least, he’s a strong complement to McLaughlin, who profiles as more of a third-down back.

Regardless of who mans the backfield for Cleveland, the team is going to need more production than what it got from its running backs against New York. The bad news for the Browns is that they have another tough matchup on their hands, as they are set for a divisional clash against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.