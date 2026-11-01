Browns DE Jared Verse Ripped After Steelers Loss

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse stirred up a war of words with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then failed to deliver the performance to match in a 27-6 loss.

Verse finished Sunday’s loss with one tackle, one quarterback hit and no sacks. He remains without a sack through eight games with Cleveland, and fans were quick to revisit his comments after Pittsburgh got the last word.

“Where is Jared Verse?!?! His only highlight is getting slammed on his head,” one fan said.

That referred to Steelers guard Mason McCormick lifting Verse and dumping him to the turf during a kick attempt. Verse also pulled off McCormick’s helmet during the exchange.

“Jared Verse spending a lot of time on the sideline…probably should just stfu,” another said.

“Maybe Jared Verse should have just kept his mouth shut, no?” another said.

One fan pointed to the difference between Verse’s production and that of Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, who had two sacks against the Browns.

“TJ Watt with more sacks on that ONE PLAY than Jared Verse has in the entire season,” the fan wrote.

Steelers supporters also enjoyed the result after hearing Verse’s challenge during the week.

“Our defense is on one today… thanks for the (expletive) talk Jared Verse!” another added.

Jared Verse’s Steelers Comments Sparked Back-and-Forth

The tension began after Cleveland’s 27-24 victory over Pittsburgh on October 1. Verse criticized the Steelers’ conduct and complained about the double teams and sliding protections he encountered.

“I don’t got no respect for anybody that plays too dirty and does too much extra [expletive] after the game,” Verse said.

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward responded on “The Rich Eisen Show”, questioning why routine blocking tactics had become a complaint.

“Double teaming, sliding, chipping, are those not allowed in our game?” Heyward said. “Those are words that were said and they will be addressed.”

Verse had another opportunity to discuss the exchange Thursday. He dismissed concerns about Heyward or the Steelers’ offensive line and predicted Cleveland would dominate in Pittsburgh.

“I’m not worried about Cam. I’m not worried about their O-line. I’m not worried about nobody they got on their team,” Verse said.

Browns’ Penalties Add to Frustrating Steelers Loss

The Browns’ problems extended beyond Verse’s quiet performance.

Cleveland was flagged eight times for 80 yards against Pittsburgh. Two were taunting penalties while the Browns trailed by 21 points. Linebacker Quincy Williams also drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The mistakes followed a week in which coach Todd Monken emphasized controlling emotions against a physical division opponent. Cleveland had committed 14 penalties for 88 yards in the first meeting, escaping with a victory despite the miscues.

Monken acknowledged before the rematch that his team crossed the line at times in that game, describing the consequences as “Browns hurting Browns.”

The Browns’ run defense didn’t help either. Pittsburgh rushed for 200 yards and 6.1 yards per carry.

Cleveland left Pittsburgh at 5-3, having surrendered its chance to complete a season sweep and take sole possession of first place in the AFC North.