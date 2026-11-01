Browns Urged to Overpay for 116-Sack Veteran Before Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns are being urged to pay a premium for Khalil Mack as they look to turn a surprising start into a playoff run.

In her latest cleveland.com trade rundown, Mary Kay Cabot made the case for Cleveland to overpay for the Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher. She previously suggested a fourth-round pick could be worthwhile for Mack, even as a rental, and estimated his remaining salary would cost Cleveland about $4 million.

“I still think the Browns should press the issue, and perhaps overpay a little for the future Hall of Famer. But as of now, the Chargers aren’t willing to move him or anyone else. Perhaps they’ll change their minds after the next game or two,” Cabot said.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Friday that the Chargers had been shutting down inquiries about their veterans despite an 0-6 start. Cleveland would first have to convince Los Angeles to listen before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Khalil Mack Could Help Browns Get More From Jared Verse

Mack, 35, has three sacks through six games this season and 116 for his career. He recorded 17 sacks in 2023, followed by six in 2024 and 5.5 in an injury-shortened 2025 season.

He would give a young Cleveland edge group another accomplished threat alongside Jared Verse, who entered Week 8 without a sack in seven games. The Browns acquired Verse as the centerpiece of the June trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Verse’s production has drawn scrutiny, although defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has continued to defend his impact.

“You watch that last game, he’s got multiple plays where he is creating havoc and disruption,” Rutenberg said.

Adding Mack could help bring out more of Verse’s ability while giving opposing offenses another veteran to account for.

Browns Have Invested in Defensive Line

Cleveland has already committed money to its defensive front, reaching a two-year, $30 million extension with Maliek Collins. The veteran tackle has provided interior production while injuries have tested the group’s depth.

Collins set a career high with 6.5 sacks in 12 games last season before a quadriceps injury cut his year short. He followed that with 3.5 sacks through Cleveland’s first six games this season, including 2.5 during Mason Graham’s two-game absence, giving the Browns a dependable source of interior pressure ahead of his payday.

The Browns also learned that Kalia Davis will miss the entire season after declining to activate him from injured reserve. The former 49ers defensive tackle signed a one-year deal with the Browns in the offseason. Cleveland brought defensive end Nadame Tucker back to the practice squad last week, adding another developmental option.

As for a Mack trade, it would be a much more immediate investment. Breer reported that Cleveland has been exploring a designated pass-rusher and a blocking tight end, two areas where a deadline addition could help without overhauling the roster.

General manager Andrew Berry still has to balance the opportunity against the cost of a short-term addition. Mack’s deal expires after the season. The Browns have until Nov. 10 to find out whether a stronger offer can change that.