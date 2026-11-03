Browns QB Shedeur Sanders’ Viral Video Isn’t What It Seems

A viral video of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders preparing to enter the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is circulating, with speculation about the clip’s timing.

The clip has been framed as Deshaun Watson sending Sanders back to the bench late in Cleveland’s 27-6 loss. However, the sequence came on the Browns’ opening drive, after Watson took a high hit and initially tried to remain in the game before undergoing a concussion evaluation.

Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker hit Watson as he attempted a pass on third-and-8 from Cleveland’s 29-yard line. The contact drew a roughing-the-passer penalty and gave the Browns a fresh set of downs.

Watson remained on the ground after the hit before getting up. He appeared ready to continue, but ultimately left the field and entered the medical tent as Sanders prepared to take over.

Sanders did enter the game moments later. He finished the possession while Watson was evaluated, then returned to the sideline when the starter came back for Cleveland’s next drive.

The Browns took criticism for how they handled the game late with the result already decided. Trailing 27-6, Cleveland tried to get the ball in the end zone on their final drive, calling timeouts and driving inside the 5-yard line. However, time eventually ran out when Cleveland was called for a false start trying to hurry to the line with no timeouts.

Shedeur Sanders Played Four Snaps Against Steelers

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Sanders’ relief appearance lasted four snaps, including a play wiped out by an accepted penalty. His official passing line was two completions on two attempts for 2 yards.

The first pass fell incomplete, but Tytus Howard was flagged for being ineligible downfield. Sanders then completed a pass to Denzel Boston for no gain, and Quinshon Judkins picked up a yard on the ground.

On third-and-14, Sanders found Harold Fannin Jr. for 2 yards. Pittsburgh recovered Fannin’s fumble after a replay review, ending the drive.

Todd Monken’s assessment Monday included criticism of Sanders’ handling of the initial screen and opportunities to change a play at the line. He also acknowledged the limited practice work available to a backup.

“I think he’s always composed. I think he did fine,” Monken said.

Todd Monken Addressed Keeping Deshaun Watson in Late

Getty Shedeur Sanders entered briefly for the Browns against the Steelers.

There was a separate question about whether Sanders should have played again as Pittsburgh pulled away. Watson was sacked eight times, and the Browns never reached the end zone. Afterward, Monken was asked whether he considered removing his starter while Pittsburgh’s pass rush continued to get home in the second half.

“No. Did not. I want to see him play. I want to see him continue to play and battle. And he did,” Monken said.

Watson finished 27 of 39 for 324 yards without a touchdown or interception. The majority of the yardage came with the Browns trying to come back in the second half.

Cleveland heads to New Orleans at 5-3, with Sanders still waiting for a more extended opportunity behind Watson.