Broncos Get Bad News on Running Back Trade Options Amid Jonathan Taylor Rumors

The Denver Broncos have spent weeks in the Jonathan Taylor trade conversation. One of the more intriguing alternatives to the Indianapolis Colts star now looks out of reach, too.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, Nov. 8, that the New York Jets have told teams they intend to keep Breece Hall despite receiving calls about the running back. The news comes two days before the NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Schefter’s report did not identify which teams called. The reported Broncos inquiry concerned Taylor. Hall mattered to Denver’s deadline picture because he was one of the few names who made sense if the Colts held firm on their price. He was also previously linked to the Broncos in the offseason.

Why Breece Hall Made Sense as a Jonathan Taylor Alternative

Schefter had already floated that possibility on the Nov. 2 edition of The Pat McAfee Show. As Pro Football Network recapped, Schefter suggested teams that came up empty on Taylor could ask the Jets what it would take to land Hall. Less than a week later, the Jets are giving callers their answer.

Hall would have addressed a specific need in Denver. RJ Harvey had 25 catches for 217 yards before the Broncos placed him on injured reserve Oct. 31 with a knee injury. He’s eligible to return in Week 13 at the earliest. Hall ran for 1,065 yards and caught 36 passes for 350 yards last season, the kind of production that would have given Sean Payton an option on early downs and a proven outlet for Bo Nix.

The Jets had plenty of reason to keep him. They signed Hall to a multiyear extension in May after using the franchise tag on him. General manager Darren Mougey described Hall as part of the team’s future when the deal was announced. Moving him six months later would have meant reversing a decision New York had just made about its offense.

What the Jets’ Decision Means for Denver’s Trade Deadline

As Heavy previously covered, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Nov. 6 that Denver had inquired about Taylor and appeared less inclined to make the deal. Breer estimated a first-round pick or a package comparable to what San Francisco gave up for Christian McCaffrey would likely get it done. Indianapolis hadn’t received that offer as of his report.

George Paton has an in-house reason to hold his ground. Rookie Jonah Coleman turned 15 touches into 104 scrimmage yards against Kansas City, including a 51-yard catch that set up his winning touchdown on the next play. With J.K. Dobbins still in the backfield, Denver can give Coleman more work while Harvey recovers.

If Paton wants another back before Tuesday, he can still shop for depth. Breer reported Tennessee had listened on Tony Pollard, with interested teams expecting a price of at least a fourth-round pick. That’s a different scale of investment. If Indianapolis holds to a first-round price, Denver can keep its picks and find out how much more Coleman can handle.