Broncos Get Crucial Patrick Surtain II Injury News Ahead of Week 5

The Denver Broncos didn’t have much go right for them in Week 4. Not only did they suffer a 24-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but they also watched a handful of key players get forced out of the game early due to injury. Easily the most notable departure of the afternoon, though, involved superstar cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

After watching Surtain need assistance to get off the field and return to the locker room, Denver was reasonably concerned about his status moving forward. However, it turns out that Surtain has managed to avoid a worst-case scenario when it comes to his injury, which could lead to him only missing a few weeks of action.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Surtain has established himself as arguably the top cornerback in the NFL. In his first five seasons, Surtain has racked up four Pro Bowl selections, a pair of All-Pro First Team honors, and the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Award. Surtain can essentially shut down one side of the field on his own, which makes him an extremely valuable piece for the Broncos.

Through four games, Surtain has racked up 21 tackles and a pass breakup, but there was significant concern for his status after he needed help getting off the field on Sunday. With Surtain unable to walk on his own, fears quickly emerged regarding a potential Achilles injury, which could have had the potential to be a season-ending ailment.

Denver quickly found out that Surtain didn’t injure his Achilles, but rather his ankle. Still, the expectation was that Surtain would miss some time as he recovers from this injury. However, according to a new report, Surtain is dealing with a short-term ankle injury, which is about the best possible outcome the team could have reasonably hoped for.

The Broncos received some good news on both star CB Pat Surtain II and on WR Pat Bryant from their MRIs today, sources say,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “They avoided worst-case scenario on both of their ankle injuries and both absences are expected to be short-term.”

Broncos Hoping to Get Patrick Surtain II Back as Soon as Possible

Getty Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Denver has a star-studded defense, but having Surtain leading the secondary is crucial when it comes to the team’s game plan on this side of the ball. Being without him, even for a few plays, is tough for the Broncos to deal with, but the silver lining is that he will be back at some point this season, which wasn’t necessarily a guarantee once he was forced out of action.

With Riley Moss also getting injured on Sunday, Denver has suddenly found itself needing some depth at the cornerback position moving forward. There’s no doubt this is a positive update for Surtain, but the Broncos are going to have to figure out a way to piece things together in the secondary for however long he ends up having to miss.