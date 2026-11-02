Fake Report on Lions’ Jack Campbell Goes Viral After Neck Injury

There was good reason that Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was crying on the field following a frightening neck injury to his All-Pro teammate Jack Campbell, but circumstances are beginning to level out, at least to a degree, as the linebacker remains hospitalized.

Detroit’s official social media account offered the most recent update several hours after the Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on Sunday, November 1.

“Jack Campbell is resting and will remain in a local hospital tonight for continued evaluation and monitoring,” Detroit wrote. “The team will provide further updates as we have them.”

Imposter Social Media Account Spread Jack Campbell Misinformation Following Hospitalization

However, a fake account on X purporting to represent Lions general manager Brad Holmes tried to capitalize on Campbell’s condition by publishing unverified claims about his status.

“Update on Jack Campbell,” the imposter account wrote. “South Verado emergency facility Medical doctor Yousif Aziz confirmed Jack Campbell had a stage two pinched nerve and reason why mobility was lost was due to the fact that Jack Campbell was not conscious. All is well he will be hospitalized overnight.”

The post clearly confused some people in the comments section of the phony update. Others were merely angry after more than 50,000 users had viewed the post approximately 45 minutes after it hit the internet.

“This isn’t an official account – and very cruel if this is not true – I pray it’s true but don’t think there’s credibility here,” one commenter wrote.

“You have 38 followers and no connections to have this information,” another person commented. “If you’re doing this [expletive] for attention you’ll find out real quick that this fanbase doesn’t forgive.”

“This is no time for fake posts. SHAME ON YOU,” a third X user added. “Some of us are very distressed and worried about Jack.”

Aidan Hutchinson Said Lions Played Remainder of Vikings Game for Jack Campbell Following Injury

Several of Campbell’s teammates spoke to media members following the game, including Hutchinson.

“I don’t know the status of Jack, but I think from that point on, just seeing something like that, him being down for so long, yeah, I think from that moment on we really – it was for 4-6, man,” Hutchinson said, per the Detroit Free Press. “And again, we don’t really know the status, but we’re praying for him.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell also extended his thoughts to Campbell following the game.

“I did wanna start out and just mention that we are all thinking and praying for Jack Campbell. I asked Dan [Campbell] after the game if he had any update, he didn’t have much of one,” O’Connell said. “Definitely something you hate seeing. Competitive, super physical NFC North game. But still hard to talk about the result when you see something like that. So, just thoughts and prayers for him, for sure.”