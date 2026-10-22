Indianapolis Colts Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends Jonathan Taylor to NFC Contender

The Indianapolis Colts have been crumbling each passing week.

But with Chris Ballard out the door, interim GM Ed Dodds could be looking to shuffle around the roster.

Part of those moves could involve running back Jonathan Taylor.

Colts Trade Pitch Acquires Package From New York Giants

Austen Bundy of FanSided proposed a significant trade between the Colts and the Giants.

Here’s how it would shake out:

Colts receive:

Giants receive:

As noted by Bundy, “Irsay and the new GM would really want a fresh slate for the team for this to happen. A second-round pick next year helps them find a new playmaker on either side of the ball. They could even move Thibodeaux a second time for more draft capital. It’s a lot of risk on Indianapolis’ part but the environment for such a risk to be taken is starting to brew.

“There’s a little bit of a Saquon Barkley factor as well with Taylor deserving a change of scenery to chase a championship (something that may become more likely if he elevates a team like New York).”

Taylor had a productive 2025 campaign and finished the season with 323 carries for 1,585 rushing yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry through 17 games.

He posted 18 touchdowns.

So far this season, he has registered 122 carries for 492 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry with seven touchdowns across six games.

But if they can acquire 25-year-old Thibodeaux, swapping out Taylor could be in Indianapolis’ best interest.

Thibodeaux, a five-year NFL veteran, currently has 11 total tackles (three solo, eight assisted) through six games this season.

Thibodeaux, Tracy Could Boost Colts

Tyrone Tracy Jr., combined with the 2027 second-round pick, would round out this package.

Tracy, New York’s 26-year-old running back, is now in the midst of his third NFL season.

So far this season, he has logged 13 carries for 40 yards and averages 3.1 yards per carry.

He’s registered one touchdown.

“Sending Tracy, who demonstrated many capabilities as a rusher and pass-catcher against the New Orleans Saints, would give Indianapolis a rusher to plug into its lineup,” Bundy noted.

Ultimately, this package could potentially be beneficial to both sides of the equation, but it is truly a far-fetched proposal.