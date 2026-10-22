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Indianapolis Colts Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends Jonathan Taylor to NFC Contender

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Jonathan Taylor
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have been crumbling each passing week.

But with Chris Ballard out the door, interim GM Ed Dodds could be looking to shuffle around the roster.

Part of those moves could involve running back Jonathan Taylor.

Colts Trade Pitch Acquires Package From New York Giants

Jonathan Taylor
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 18: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball against Cedric Gray #33 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Austen Bundy of FanSided proposed a significant trade between the Colts and the Giants.

Here’s how it would shake out:

Colts receive:

Giants receive:

As noted by Bundy, “Irsay and the new GM would really want a fresh slate for the team for this to happen. A second-round pick next year helps them find a new playmaker on either side of the ball. They could even move Thibodeaux a second time for more draft capital. It’s a lot of risk on Indianapolis’ part but the environment for such a risk to be taken is starting to brew.

“There’s a little bit of a Saquon Barkley factor as well with Taylor deserving a change of scenery to chase a championship (something that may become more likely if he elevates a team like New York).”

Taylor had a productive 2025 campaign and finished the season with 323 carries for 1,585 rushing yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry through 17 games.

He posted 18 touchdowns.

Jonathan Taylor
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 07: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

So far this season, he has registered 122 carries for 492 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry with seven touchdowns across six games.

But if they can acquire 25-year-old Thibodeaux, swapping out Taylor could be in Indianapolis’ best interest.

Thibodeaux, a five-year NFL veteran, currently has 11 total tackles (three solo, eight assisted) through six games this season.

Thibodeaux, Tracy Could Boost Colts

Tyrone Tracy Jr.
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 09: Tyrone Tracy Jr. #29 of the New York Giants warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tyrone Tracy Jr., combined with the 2027 second-round pick, would round out this package.

Tracy, New York’s 26-year-old running back, is now in the midst of his third NFL season.

So far this season, he has logged 13 carries for 40 yards and averages 3.1 yards per carry.

He’s registered one touchdown.

Tyrone Tracy
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Tyrone Tracy Jr. #29 of the New York Giants stands on the sideline during the national anthem before a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 28, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“Sending Tracy, who demonstrated many capabilities as a rusher and pass-catcher against the New Orleans Saints, would give Indianapolis a rusher to plug into its lineup,” Bundy noted.

Ultimately, this package could potentially be beneficial to both sides of the equation, but it is truly a far-fetched proposal.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Indianapolis Colts Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends Jonathan Taylor to NFC Contender

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