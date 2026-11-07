What Caleb Downs’ Return to Cowboys Means for Colts This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching their Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

But now, they’re gearing up to face one of the Cowboys’ top defensive players: Caleb Downs.

According to beat reporter Tommy Yarrish, Downs is set to return to the field for the Sunday clash after being sidelined.

So, what does this mean for the Colts?

Colts Enter Brother vs. Brother Matchup

Josh Downs is the older brother of Caleb Downs, which means they’ll be going head-to-head this weekend.

Josh, Indianapolis’ wide receiver, has appeared in eight games this season and has logged 30 receptions for 330 yards, averaging 11.0 yards per catch with one touchdown.

As for his brother, he has also appeared in eight games as Dallas’ safety, posting 52 total touchdowns (30 solo, 22 assisted) and one sack.

Caleb currently leads the Cowboys in total tackles (52), trailed by Jaishawn Barham (35), Dee Winters (35) and Daron Bland (32).

He is ranked 44th in the league.

Facing him this weekend will add to the challenge, but it’s worth noting that the Cowboys have not been performing nearly as well as many had hoped.

As noted by Ted Nguyen of The Athletic, “This defense was supposed to be predicated on limiting explosive plays, but it ranks 26th in explosive play rate allowed. Making matters worse, it ranks 23rd in defensive success rate, which means the Cowboys are allowing big plays and allowing teams to move the ball efficiently.

“They have no reliable pass rush. Their defensive tackles, outside of Quinnen Williams, are awful. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has helped, but DaRon Bland might be one of the worst starting corners in the NFL, despite being paid like a top corner. This is a broken unit.”

Now, the Colts have been sputtering endlessly, too. However, Dallas is favored to win.

Where Do the Colts Currently Stand?

Following the Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis is now 2-6 overall.

They’re third in the AFC South, above only the Tennessee Titans (1-7).

The Jaguars (6-2) and the Houston Texans (2-5) are in first and second, respectively.

Week 9 kickoff against the Cowboys is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. ET.

This is a home game for the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For reference, Dallas is 3-5 overall in the NFC East, trailing only the New York Giants (4-2).

Can Indianapolis finally snap its dreadful skid?