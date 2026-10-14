Colts’ Legend Reacts to Keenan Allen Surpassing Him in All-Time Metric

The Indianapolis Colts have been tapping into Keenan Allen’s potential.

The 34-year-old wide receiver has now surpassed Colts’ legend Reggie Wayne on the all-time receptions list.

Allen has now logged 1,073 receptions, while Wayne sits with 1,070.

With Allen climbing, Wayne released a public statement to acknowledge him.

Former Colt Reggie Wayne Reacts to Keenan Allen’s Feat

Wayne took to X, formerly Twitter, to send a public message toward Allen.

“Before this week gets going full steam ahead,” he wrote. “I want to congratulate @Keenan13Allen on passing me and moving up on the NFL all time receptions list. Congrats Champ. Let’s continue to impact and move the chains… #Colts.”

So far this season, Allen has recorded 18 receptions for 145 yards, averaging 8.1 yards per catch and one touchdown.

For reference, during his 2025 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers, he posted 81 receptions for 777 yards, averaging 9.6 yards per catch and four touchdowns.

This marks Allen’s 14th season playing in the NFL.

He was selected 76th overall in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft.

His 2026 season is only his first spent in Indianapolis.

Previously, he played 12 years with the Chargers, along with a brief one-year stint with the Chicago Bears.

In August 2026, the Colts signed the six-time Pro Bowler to a one-year deal.

With injuries already plaguing the organization, Allen’s role at wide receiver becomes more important than ever.

How Do the Colts Stack Up Right Now?

Indianapolis is currently sitting second in the AFC South at 2-3 overall.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) continue to lead the division, while the Houston Texans (1-4) and the Tennessee Titans (0-5) trail the Colts in third and fourth place, respectively.

Looking ahead at their upcoming schedule, Indianapolis will soon be facing the Titans on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. ET.

This is a home game for the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis will open as a favorite over Tennessee, but a potential upset shouldn’t be ruled out.

At the time of this writing, the Colts have a handful of players out with injuries ahead of their Week 6 clash.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce is still out of commission on the IR, while linebacker Jaylon Carlies and wide receivers Ashton Dulin and Darius Slayton are listed as questionable.

This hasn’t been a seamless season for the organization thus far, but they could be in a far worse position.