Indianapolis Colts Reveal Latest Keenan Allen Update Before Week 5 Clash

The Indianapolis Colts took a hit to their wide receiver room once Alec Pierce landed on the injured reserve, but Keenan Allen has also been sidelined after suffering a groin injury.

Ahead of the Colts’ Week 5 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the organization provided a new update on Allen’s status.

Indianapolis Colts’ Keenan Allen Practices on Wednesday

Per a report by James Boyd of The Athletic, the 34-year-old wide receiver was seen practicing today. This is excellent news for Indianapolis, as it shows progress toward his return.

During the Colts’ Week 4 meeting with the Washington Commanders, Allen was inactive.

So far this season, he has appeared in three games.

Allen has logged 13 receptions for 100 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per catch and one touchdown.

For reference, he finished his 2025 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers with 81 receptions for 777 yards, averaging 9.6 yards per catch and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Allen is now in his 14th NFL season after spending time playing around the map.

He was originally selected 76th overall in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He kicked off his professional career with the Los Angeles Chargers and spent one year with the Chicago Bears.

Once August 2026 rolled around, Allen signed a deal with Indianapolis.

As a six-time Pro Bowler, this was supposed to be a massive boost to the Colts’ roster. The sooner he can return, the better off their offensive squad will be.

Where Do the Indianapolis Colts Stand Ahead of Week 5 Game vs. the Steelers?

Indianapolis managed to pull off an odd 30-13 victory over the Commanders last weekend.

The Colts were misaligned on offense, leaving fans in a flurry of frustration.

Looking ahead, they have an opportunity to clinch a third consecutive win, but perhaps as a sharper version of themselves.

The Indianapolis-Pittsburgh clash is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. ET. This is another road trip for the Colts, with the Steelers hosting the game at Acrisure Stadium.

Now, numerous predictions have Pittsburgh coming out on top — this is expected to be a tense game.

“The Colts have won two straight as they head to face the Steelers on the road after beating the Commanders in London last week,” Pete Prisco of CBS Sports noted. “That’s a tough turnaround, while the Steelers have extra days of rest. That matters. The Steelers will get back on track with a victory led by Aaron Rodgers.”

Prisco isn’t alone in thinking the Steelers will put a stop to Indianapolis’ winning streak.

The Colts’ top priority needs to be on its offense. They slipped through the cracks far too much during Week 4, raising red flags around the organization.