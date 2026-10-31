Colts Urged To Target Rival’s $92 Million WR Before NFL Trade Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts could emerge as a potential destination for an AFC South wide receiver.

Alec Pierce is still out of the equation, and Josh Downs is on his way out.

Their offensive squad could use a major upgrade.

Now is the time to start exploring what the Tennessee Titans can offer.

Colts Urged To Explore Titans’ Calvin Ridley

According to Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, Indianapolis should consider striking a deal with Tennessee to acquire 31-year-old Calvin Ridley.

Ridley is now in his eighth season playing in the league, but this is only his third with the Titans.

The Atlanta Falcons selected him with the No. 26 pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

He remained with the Falcons for four seasons before they traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2022.

In March 2024, he signed with Tennessee.

At the time of this writing, he has registered five receptions for 81 yards, averaging 16.2 yards per catch through six games.

The year before, he finished with 17 receptions for 303 yards, averaging 17.8 yards per catch through seven games.

As a division rival, pulling Ridley away from the Titans would undoubtedly ruffle some feathers.

But with a gap at wide receiver, Indianapolis might need to make waves.

Where Do the Colts Stand Right Now?

The Colts currently have a 2-5 overall record, which places them second in the AFC South.

They trail the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2), but sit above the Houston Texans (2-5) and the Titans (1-6).

Looking ahead to their Week 8 meeting, they will be facing the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Once this weekend wraps up, Indianapolis will return home to Lucas Oil Stadium to host the Dallas Cowboys for Week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. ET.

The Colts are stuck in the hot seat right now as the organization navigates a troubled season.

While they aren’t entirely doomed, they must turn things around this week.