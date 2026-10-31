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Colts Urged To Target Rival’s $92 Million WR Before NFL Trade Deadline

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Shane Steichen
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 06: Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts could emerge as a potential destination for an AFC South wide receiver.

Alec Pierce is still out of the equation, and Josh Downs is on his way out.

Their offensive squad could use a major upgrade.

Now is the time to start exploring what the Tennessee Titans can offer.

Colts Urged To Explore Titans’ Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Calvin Ridley #0 of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the first half of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

According to Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, Indianapolis should consider striking a deal with Tennessee to acquire 31-year-old Calvin Ridley.

Ridley is now in his eighth season playing in the league, but this is only his third with the Titans.

The Atlanta Falcons selected him with the No. 26 pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

He remained with the Falcons for four seasons before they traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2022.

In March 2024, he signed with Tennessee.

At the time of this writing, he has registered five receptions for 81 yards, averaging 16.2 yards per catch through six games.

Calvin Ridley
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: Calvin Ridley #0 of the Tennessee Titans warms up against the Houston Texans prior to the game at NRG Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The year before, he finished with 17 receptions for 303 yards, averaging 17.8 yards per catch through seven games.

As a division rival, pulling Ridley away from the Titans would undoubtedly ruffle some feathers.

But with a gap at wide receiver, Indianapolis might need to make waves.

Where Do the Colts Stand Right Now?

Shane Steichen
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Colts currently have a 2-5 overall record, which places them second in the AFC South.

They trail the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2), but sit above the Houston Texans (2-5) and the Titans (1-6).

Looking ahead to their Week 8 meeting, they will be facing the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Shane Steichen
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Once this weekend wraps up, Indianapolis will return home to Lucas Oil Stadium to host the Dallas Cowboys for Week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. ET.

The Colts are stuck in the hot seat right now as the organization navigates a troubled season.

Shane Steichen
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts watches players warm up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

While they aren’t entirely doomed, they must turn things around this week.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Colts Urged To Target Rival’s $92 Million WR Before NFL Trade Deadline

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