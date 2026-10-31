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Colts’ Josh Downs Trade Pitch Hints at Game-Changing Reunion

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Josh Downs
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 22: Josh Downs #2 of the Indianapolis Colts makes a catch during the first quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts could be on the verge of trading Josh Downs.

After making a trade request, Downs appears to have several potential suitors.

But an NFL writer now suggests one specific move that would result in a heartwarming reunion.

Colts’ Josh Downs Trade Pitch Sends Him To New England Patriots

Josh Downs
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 28: Josh Downs #2 of the Indianapolis Colts attempts to make a catch during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Justin Carter of FanSided put together a trade pitch for the Colts and the New England Patriots, ultimately shipping Downs out of Indianapolis.

Here’s what Carter suggests:

Colts receive:

Patriots receive:

  • WR Josh Downs

The interesting part of this hypothetical transaction is that 25-year-old Downs has a history of playing with one of New England’s most productive players — Drake Maye.

Maye was Downs’ quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2022.

Josh Downs
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 14: Josh Downs #2 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on December 14, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

With Maye leading the Patriots in passing yards (1,784) and second in rushing yards (211), this could end up being an incredibly dominant duo in the NFL.

Snapshot of Josh Downs’ NFL Career

Josh Downs
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 05: Josh Downs #1 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after a first down reception during the second quarter in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Downs is now in the midst of his fourth season in the league.

His entire career has been spent with the Colts after they selected him with the No. 79 pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

So far this season, he has logged 26 receptions for 307 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per catch in 16 games.

During his 2025 campaign, he recorded 58 receptions for 566 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per catch through seven games.

Josh Downs
GettyWESTFIELD, INDIANA – JULY 29: Josh Downs #2 of the Indianapolis Colts participates in training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus on July 29, 2026 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

When Downs officially requested a trade, the NFL world erupted with predictions, rumors and endless speculation.

Despite his request, he is still expected to play on Sunday, Nov. 1, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Josh Downs
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 26: Josh Downs #1 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after his team’s 38-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

While fans await news on Downs’ status with Indianapolis, the show must go on.

This is now Week 8 in the NFL — the clock is dwindling quickly.

The team is already under immense pressure between its upcoming division matchup against the Jaguars, its plagued organization at the highest levels and trade opportunities.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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