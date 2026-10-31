Colts’ Josh Downs Trade Pitch Hints at Game-Changing Reunion

The Indianapolis Colts could be on the verge of trading Josh Downs.

After making a trade request, Downs appears to have several potential suitors.

But an NFL writer now suggests one specific move that would result in a heartwarming reunion.

Colts’ Josh Downs Trade Pitch Sends Him To New England Patriots

Justin Carter of FanSided put together a trade pitch for the Colts and the New England Patriots, ultimately shipping Downs out of Indianapolis.

Here’s what Carter suggests:

Colts receive:

WR Mack Hollins

2027 Third-Round Pick

Patriots receive:

WR Josh Downs

The interesting part of this hypothetical transaction is that 25-year-old Downs has a history of playing with one of New England’s most productive players — Drake Maye.

Maye was Downs’ quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2022.

With Maye leading the Patriots in passing yards (1,784) and second in rushing yards (211), this could end up being an incredibly dominant duo in the NFL.

Snapshot of Josh Downs’ NFL Career

Downs is now in the midst of his fourth season in the league.

His entire career has been spent with the Colts after they selected him with the No. 79 pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

So far this season, he has logged 26 receptions for 307 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per catch in 16 games.

During his 2025 campaign, he recorded 58 receptions for 566 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per catch through seven games.

When Downs officially requested a trade, the NFL world erupted with predictions, rumors and endless speculation.

Despite his request, he is still expected to play on Sunday, Nov. 1, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

While fans await news on Downs’ status with Indianapolis, the show must go on.

This is now Week 8 in the NFL — the clock is dwindling quickly.

The team is already under immense pressure between its upcoming division matchup against the Jaguars, its plagued organization at the highest levels and trade opportunities.