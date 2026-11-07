Indianapolis Colts Trade Pitch Lands $260 Million AFC Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts are rapidly selling off key pieces, and their 2027 roster is likely to look drastically different.

With starting quarterback Daniel Jones navigating a brutal season, the organization could soon part ways with him, too.

But who would fill his shoes?

Colts Trade Pitch Acquires Lamar Jackson

According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, Indianapolis is among the top destinations for 29-year-old QB Lamar Jackson.

“If Indianapolis does decide to move on from Jones, Jackson would be a very intriguing option,” Knox wrote. “He would pair nicely with wide receiver Alec Pierce and running back Jonathan Taylor — who has also been the subject of trade speculation but who remains with the franchise for now. He would also give the Colts‘ incoming coach something to build around.

“While Ballard was still in charge at the time, it’s worth noting that the Colts had interest in Jackson back in 2023 when he received the franchise tag before signing his last extension.”

Right now, Jackson’s future is anything but clear.

He is currently on injured reserve, and his recovery timeline is still up in the air.

With only one year left of his five-year, $260 million contract, and his sidelining injury, the Baltimore Ravens could be looking for other options next year.

It’s worth noting he has a full no-trade clause, which means they’d need his consent to ship him out.

Snapshot of Jackson’s NFL Career

When Jackson is healthy and active, he’s one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league.

Before landing on the IR, he completed 68 of 97 passes (70.1%) for 967 yards with six passing touchdowns and one interception across five games.

During his 2025 campaign, he completed 192 of 302 passes (63.6%) for 2,549 yards with 21 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions through 13 games.

This marks his ninth season in the league, each spent with the Ravens.

Baltimore selected him with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

With the Colts struggling to build consistent momentum with 29-year-old Jones, Jackson could be a promising replacement for him in Indianapolis.

Of course, much of this has to do with how well he recovers and, ultimately, what Baltimore wants to do with him in the future.