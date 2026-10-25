Colts Trade Pitch Reveals Vikings Potential Return Package for Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts have been involved in numerous predictions sending Jonathan Taylor to the Minnesota Vikings.

The return package would likely be significant, but who or what would fit the bill?

With Taylor serving as a key member of the Colts’ offensive unit, parting ways with him will not be easy.

But with the right return, it could be worth it.

What Could the Colts Get in Return?

Zachary Rotman of FanSided put together a potential return for Indianapolis if it entered a deal with Minnesota.

He proposed the Vikings ship running back Jordan Mason to the Colts, along with three draft picks.

Here’s how it would shake out:

Vikings receive:

RB Jonathan Taylor

Colts receive:

RB Jordan Mason

2027 Second-Round Pick (via MIN)

2027 Third-Round Pick (via PHI)

2027 Sixth-Round Pick (via NYJ)

“In order to make this dream into a reality, though, the Vikings would need to part with a lot, and we have them doing just that, parting with something similar to what the 49ers did to acquire Christian McCaffrey,” Rotman wrote. “Giving up a pair of day-two picks and Jordan Mason might seem like a ton, and I’m not going to minimize it, but in this deal, Minnesota would hold onto its first-round pick and already has an extra third-rounder and two extra sixth-rounders, so they have enough capital to be willing to make this deal.”

As the headliner in this return, Mason would have big shoes to fill.

So far this season, he has appeared in one game and logged 15 carries for 59 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry with one touchdown.

In 2025, he recorded 159 carries for 758 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry with six touchdowns through 16 games.

He is now in the midst of his fifth NFL season, but this is only his second with Minnesota.

His first three seasons were spent with the San Francisco 49ers.