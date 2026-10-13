Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Surge After Recent Big Win

The Jacksonville Jaguars have become an unexpected top NFL team early in the season with a great 4-1 start. A near win over the Denver Broncos could lead to an argument that they’ve been the best team on the field in every game they’ve played. A miracle win over the Philadelphia Eagles provided more hope and showed the Jaguars having that “it factor” to never quit on a game.

Sunday’s win saw the Jaguars rise in the Super Bowl odds and finds them just outside of the top five. Top Super Bowl favorites, via USA Today:

The season started with the Jaguars being outside of the top 10 favorites. Losing running back Travis Etienne to the New Orleans Saints created some concerns, but they’ve been able to replace him so far. Jacksonville delivered a great season last year making the playoffs and fell just short against the respected Bills.

However, the all-around play has continued this season with the defense also stepping up. Trevor Lawrence is living up to the hype and validating why he was drafted to be the Jaguars franchise quarterback. All these factors are leading to wins and now see Jacksonville getting respect across the league.

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Are For Real

The Jaguars are proving themselves by scoring impressive victories against respectable teams. Jacksonville looked like the clear better team winning against fellow AFC contenders like the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals in recent weeks.

More flaws were shown this week when defeating the Eagles since Philadelphia missed star wide receiver DeVonta Smith and superstar running back Saquon Barkley. However, the Eagles had arguably their best defensive performance of the season and still left with a heartbreaking loss.

Many pundits view point differential as the best way to define a team’s overall performance in a season. The Jaguars are currently second in the NFL with a +53 point difference only behind the 49ers. Everything is working in Jacksonville’s favor to see them gaining credibility and having a realistic shot at contending for the Super Bowl.

AFC Depth Remains Biggest Jaguars Fear

The one negative thing working against Jacksonville is that their top AFC threats are favored with more experience. Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are both in the debate for best quarterback in the league. Each of their teams have strong rosters and a better quarterback to give them advantages over the Jaguars.

Kansas City has emerged as a contender again after entering the season as a distant long shot to win the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes looks great coming off an injury, and new running Kenneth Walker has perfectly fit into the Chiefs offense to make them better.

Lawrence will have to outduel some of the best quarterbacks of this generation to even make the Super Bowl game. NFC teams like Seattle and San Francisco will be waiting if the Jaguars even do make it that far. However, the positive signs are showing that Jacksonville should be preparing for pivotal January games.